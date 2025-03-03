The Future 100 List, a national initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, honors enterprises driving innovation and shaping the economy of the United Arab Emirates

Dubai: PayTabs Group, MENA’s award-winning payment infrastructure and orchestration powerhouse today announced it has been recognized as a Future 100 Company. The accolade was made at a distinguished event held at the St. Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi in the presence of the honorable Minister of State for Entrepreneurship from the UAE Ministry of Economy and the honorable UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

The Future 100 List, a national initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, honors the top 100 enterprises driving innovation and shaping the future economy of the United Arab Emirates. PayTabs was selected from hundreds of shortlisted businesses for its pioneering contributions to digital payments, payment infrastructure, financial inclusion and financial technology across the United Arab Emirates.

Mohamad Abbas, Chief Sales and Operations Officer, who attended the felicitation ceremony and collected the award on behalf of the PayTabs Group said, “We are honored to be recognized among the UAE’s most forward-thinking enterprises. This award reaffirms our commitment to powering digital transactions that support businesses, elevates customer experiences and empowers digital economies in United Arab Emirates and across the region. We are thankful to the UAE government for continuing to promote and encourage the development of fintech and innovation”.

The Future 100 program highlights high-growth companies across key sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and technological advancement.

Deployed across the region, including the UAE, PayTabs full stack orchestration platform allows businesses multiple layers of customization to become fully independent payment platforms, with their own design and branding. Using ready-made, compliant technology, it's a fully managed payment solution, including onboarding, transaction monitoring, and reporting, tailored to specific business needs. All engagement models offer flexibility and cost savings to businesses. In October 2024, PayTabs Group became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment orchestration technology designed and built in the region to the global fintech arena.

About PayTabs

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. It was founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf in 2014, with a vision to power every digital transaction in the region.

Today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, (MEPS FAST in Jordan) the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale terminals. In 2022, PayTabs made a leapfrog move by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and orchestration platform. PayTabs unified payment processing orchestration enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their industries.

In 2022, the company acquired social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments and was later awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year. In October 2024, PayTabs became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment technology designed and built in Saudi Arabia to the global fintech arena.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in KSA and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://site.paytabs.com/en/