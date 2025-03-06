Riyadh: PayTabs Group, MENA's award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse today announced the successful acquisition of majority stake in PayTabs Egypt, solidifying its commitment to driving digital transformation and financial inclusion across Egypt.

This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone for PayTabs as it continues to enhance its market leadership in the Egyptian digital payments landscape. With the acquisition of full ownership, PayTabs Group is now able to offer even more tailored solutions to meet the needs of Egyptian merchants, power financial inclusion and expand its regional footprint.

“We are excited to take this next step in strengthening our presence in Egypt. This transition allows us to streamline our operations and further enhance the value we offer to local businesses, government initiatives, and consumers,” said Abdulaziz Al Jouf CEO & Founder of the PayTabs Group.

“We remain deeply committed to Egypt’s digital payments future, and our focus on innovation and customer-centricity will only grow stronger.”

While PayTabs and EFG Holdings have had a successful partnership in the past, this move marks a new chapter that allows PayTabs to focus even more on advancing its technology solutions, expanding the product offering for Egyptian businesses, and improving financial accessibility across the country.

PayTabs continues to work closely with stakeholders, regulators, and industry partners to contribute to the growth of Egypt's thriving digital economy, reaffirming its role as a key enabler of the nation’s transition to a cashless society.

This acquisition aligns with PayTabs’ long-term strategy to reinforce its leadership position in Egypt and beyond, creating more opportunities for merchants to grow their businesses and for consumers to experience secure and seamless payment solutions.

This announcement comes in the wake of much media speculation about an IPO on the cards for PayTabs Group in recent months

