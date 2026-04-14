Riyadh: PayTabs Group, a Future 100 company and MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse, in another major acquisition, today announced it had acquired 100%, of the TAPn’GO technology - one of UAE’s leading contactless payment capabilities.

Under the terms of the transaction, TAPn’GO will become part of PayTabs Super App, enabling faster, real-time, contactless checkouts for businesses across the MENA region. Built for scale, it supports sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and regulated donation platforms, simplifying how businesses accept payments with seamless checkout, a convenient experience, and affordable payment solutions across in-store and digital environments.

The acquisition strengthens PayTabs Super App by embedding smartphone-based payments into a unified merchant experience, helping businesses accelerate digital adoption, enhance customer interactions, and unlock new revenue opportunities. By making contactless commerce more accessible across industries, the solution is set to support the continued growth of the region and wider regional economies, while delivering secure, intuitive, and high-performance payment experiences.

TAPn’GO helps businesses simplify checkout, reduce wait times, and enhance customer satisfaction through intuitive features such as bill splitting, tipping, and paperless receipts. By streamlining payment flows and digitizing customer interactions, it enables faster service, improved staff efficiency, and stronger customer experiences across in-store, on-site, and digital environments.

Businesses across industries have long faced fragmented payment experiences and operational inefficiencies. This acquisition facilitates secure payment acceptance across cards, wallets, and split payment methods. As a regional distribution hub, PayTabs connects merchant experiences across online, in-store, web, and mobile channels. Offered to merchants and partners, it delivers a fully integrated, POS-synchronized solution with built-in loyalty and value-added services, improving operational efficiency and customer engagement across over thirty industries. Over 20,000 businesses across the region are already set to adopt the solution.

At the PayTabs Group Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, PayTabs Group CEO & Founder, Abdulaziz Al Jouf said: “This acquisition strengthens our position as a regional distribution hub, connecting business and consumers through a flawless and integrated payment experience, across industries, in real time. It supports the growth of the wider regional economies while advancing financial inclusion and turning everyday transactions into smarter, more connected experiences that drive real impact, growth and business volume.”

Speaking in Dubai, Cyrille Picard, the founder of TAPn’GO company added, “We anticipate that this will be a gamechanger for the region. With this versatile and dynamic move TAPn’GO as a PayTabs Group’s proprietary technology will contribute significantly to the region's ongoing digital disruption, a win-win for all stakeholders involved.’

While the value of the deal remains undisclosed, the rapid rise of contactless payments in MENA -growing at approximately 25% annually, with real-time transactions expected to hit 3 billion by 2028 - highlights the strong market momentum behind this acquisition.

More on TAPn’GO Interface:

SPLIT THE BILL: Enhanced ability for customers to split their bills effortlessly. This feature is designed to address a common dining out challenge, making it simpler for groups to share the cost of their meal without the need for complex calculations or the inconvenience of requesting separate bills. With TAPn'GO's technology integrated into PayTabs' payment platform, customers can now easily divide the bill among themselves directly through their smartphones. This functionality not only enhances the dining experience by removing a traditional pain point but also encourages group dining scenarios, potentially increasing restaurant revenue!

ADD A TIP: Seamless, contactless payment system which makes it smoother for customers to add tips. This feature recognizes the hard work of hospitality teams and directly contributes to their increased financial rewards.

REVIEWS: Convenience of quick and efficient payments not only to elevate the check-out experience but also boost guest reviews, encouraging customers to share their positive experiences on social media and review platforms, making it easier for restaurants and cafes to connect with their audience, drive engagement and enhance their brand reputation.

PAPERLESS RECEIPTS: Move towards paperless receipts, aligning with global sustainability efforts, reducing waste, and appealing to the growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers.

About PayTabs

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. It was founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf in 2014, with a vision to power every digital transaction in the region.

PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants, and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In October 2024, PayTabs became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment technology designed and built in Saudi Arabia to the global fintech arena.

Today, PayTabs AI powered Orchestration platform allows businesses multiple layers of customization to become fully independent payment platforms, with their own design and branding, using ready-made, compliant technology. It's a fully managed payment solution, including onboarding, transaction monitoring, and reporting, tailored to specific business needs. The PayTabs Consultancy Suite, offers AI-powered intelligence turning data into decisive action, transforming every payment into a driver of growth and profitability for multiple industries across the region.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in KSA, UAE, Egypt and presence in other locales including Jordan, and Kuwait. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://paytabs.com/en/