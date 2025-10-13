Cairo: In a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating Egypt’s digital payment transformation, PayTabs Egypt, an award-winning provider of payment orchestration infrastructure and digital payment solutions, has partnered with Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, to introduce the Valu merchant app. The app is a smart, contactless payment solution, thoughtfully designed and tailored for Egypt’s dynamic retail landscape.

Through this partnership, Valu’s growing network of merchants can now accept payments straight from their smartphones, without traditional POS hardware. This ensures a fast, simple, and modern payment experience that reflects the evolving needs of Egypt’s retail landscape.

“This partnership is a meaningful step toward financial inclusion,” said Haytham Morsy, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at PayTabs Egypt. “Together with Valu, we’re putting powerful payment orchestration and mobile commerce tools in the hands of local merchants, many of whom have never had access to this kind of technology before. With just a smartphone, they can now accept payments quickly and securely, giving their customers a smoother checkout experience and opening new doors for growth. It’s about empowering shop owners, supporting communities, and making sure everyone, no matter their size or location, can be part of Egypt’s digital future.”

Omar Magdy, Head of E-commerce & Payments at Valu, added “With the launch of the Valu Merchant App, we are not just offering a new tool, we are reshaping how merchants and customers interact. By leveraging PayTabs’ cutting-edge QR-powered technology, we’re eliminating barriers to entry, reducing costs, and accelerating the adoption of digital payments across Egypt. This is about creating a smarter retail ecosystem where convenience, security, and innovation work hand in hand.

Valu is transforming in-store payments by integrating PayTabs’ QR-powered technology into its merchant app, enabling fast, secure, and paperless transactions. With just a smartphone, merchants can generate dynamic QR codes through the PayTabs Merchant App, allowing customers to scan and pay in seconds.

This solution replaces POS physical handhelds with a smarter, more flexible, and cost-efficient alternative. It supports instant payment confirmations, real-time reporting, rapid onboarding, and a fully contactless experience perfectly aligned with Egypt’s digital transformation.

From electronics to fashion and healthcare, merchants across Valu’s network can now benefit from a cost-efficient, digital-first solution that simplifies transactions, improves visibility, and builds customer trust.

About PayTabs Egypt:

PayTabs Egypt is an award-winning payment solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes with simple, secure, and innovative payment orchestration technologies. A member of the PayTabs Group – MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse and one of the top 100 fintech companies in the world - PayTabs Egypt delivers customized payment solutions including QR payments, online invoicing, and ecommerce integrations for local businesses. PayTabs Egypt advances the country’s digital payments landscape with smart, secure, and scalable solutions, supported by trusted partnerships and local market expertise. With a strong focus on local market needs, PayTabs Egypt partners with banks, platforms, and enterprises to enable cashless transactions and power the nation’s transition toward a digital economy. Leveraging deep local expertise, advanced infrastructure, and a commitment to merchant success, PayTabs Egypt plays a leading role in shaping the future of digital payments in the country.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace through Valu Invest, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.