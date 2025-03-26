Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PayPal, a global digital payments and commerce platform, today announced its partnership with Ignyte, the global digital platform dedicated to supporting startups and SMBs on their growth journey. As a founding partner of Ignyte, PayPal will play a crucial role in enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to manage payments effortlessly, making it easier for them to operate across borders and grow in the digital economy.

This collaboration is part of PayPal’s ongoing commitment to support entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE and wider Middle East region. A key player in this ecosystem, Ignyte was launched in October 2024 as a part of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It is a leading global start-up ecosystem that empowers founders. As a digital hub for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship, it provides access to world-class mentors, investors, and over 250 exclusive perks and resources from leading corporates and industry partners. Ignyte aims to transform the startup landscape and position the region as a global centre for innovation and business acceleration.

"The UAE is rapidly cementing its status as a global tech powerhouse, driven by innovation, ambition, and a world-class business ecosystem. At PayPal, we're committed to turbocharging startups and SMBs, empowering them to thrive in today’s digital economy,” said Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and Africa at PayPal. “Our partnership with Ignyte reflects this commitment, helping entrepreneurs in the UAE and beyond seamlessly scale their businesses across borders. By combining PayPal’s world-class cross-border payment solutions with Ignyte’s dynamic ecosystem, we’re unlocking new pathways for growth, investment, and success."

Through this partnership, PayPal will enable startups and SMBs within the Ignyte ecosystem to seamlessly receive and make payments across global markets. Additionally, PayPal will also collaborate with Ignyte on:

Tailored support and exclusive offers for startups and SMBs, helping them navigate the complexities of cross-border payments and financial operations.

Thought leadership events that bring together industry leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in digital commerce.

Ignyte is dedicated to positioning the UAE as a global hub for entrepreneurship and digital transformation. The initiative aims to empower 100,000 startups, equipping them with the right support system to scale their businesses worldwide. Through its partnership with PayPal, Ignyte will further enhance its mission to provide startups with seamless access to cross-border payments, expert guidance, and scalable solutions.

“Dubai is fast becoming a global epicenter for entrepreneurship and digital innovation,” commented Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub. “Ignyte is at the heart of this transformation, and our collaboration with PayPal strengthens our ability to provide startups with the essential tools they need to grow, attract investment, and compete on the global stage. Together, we are fostering an ecosystem where bold ideas meet boundless opportunities.”

As the UAE continues to drive entrepreneurial growth, PayPal and Ignyte will work together to enhance digital financial services and build a stronger and more inclusive startup and SMB ecosystem.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

About Ignyte

Ignyte is part of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It is a leading global start-up ecosystem that empowers founders. As a digital hub for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship, it provides access to world-class mentors, investors, and over 250 exclusive perks and resources from leading corporates and industry partners. Ignyte aims to transform the start-up landscape and position the region as a global centre for innovation and business acceleration. It bridges the gap between entrepreneurs and opportunities by fostering collaborations, offering tailored programmes, and facilitating access to capital. Ignyte's mission is to empower 100,000 start-ups, connect over 5,000 investors, and unite 5,000 industryleading mentors. Key initiatives include streamlining business setup, supporting future founders, and accelerating corporate innovation.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai. DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 46,000 professionals working across more than 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

