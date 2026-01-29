Doha, Qatar - PayLater, Qatar’s leading and licensed Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, has announced the successful closing of a USD 10 million Seed funding round.

The round was led by LuLu Alternative Investments Portfolio, with strategic participation from Qatar Development Bank and KBN Holding, alongside a group of angel investors.

This funding round ranks among the largest seed-stage investments in the history of Qatar’s startup ecosystem, reflecting growing confidence in the local digital payments landscape and reinforcing Doha’s position as an emerging hub for financial innovation. This progress is supported by the advanced regulatory frameworks overseen by the Qatar Central Bank.

PayLater will deploy the capital to support sectoral expansion into key verticals such as travel, education, and healthcare, while continuing to strengthen its product offering through the launch of new financial features powered by advanced credit assessment technologies. These developments will enable PayLater to serve a broader user base while deepening strategic partnerships through expanded integrations with leading e-commerce platforms and physical retail networks across Qatar.

Commenting on the milestone, Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Delaimi, Co-Founder of PayLater, said:

“Closing a USD 10 million funding round at this stage is a strong validation of the real demand for flexible and responsible financial solutions in the Qatari market. We are not simply offering a payment method; we are building a financial infrastructure that enables consumers to manage their purchases intelligently while supporting merchants in achieving tangible sales growth. This funding provides the momentum needed to establish PayLater as the preferred BNPL choice in Qatar.”

Within less than a year of its operations, PayLater has facilitated over QAR 300 million in installment-based transactions, serving a user base of more than 80,000 customers. The company has also secured a QAR 100 million credit facility with Qatar Islamic Bank and Al Rayan Bank, supporting its expansion strategy and operational growth.

About PayLater

PayLater was established as Qatar’s first platform licensed by the Qatar Central Bank to provide Buy Now, Pay Later services in the country. Operating within local financial regulatory frameworks, PayLater delivers a secure, transparent, and Shari’a-compliant shopping experience, enabling users to split purchases into equal installments with no interest or hidden fees. Through this model, PayLater aims to enhance purchasing power and contribute to the growth of Qatar’s digital economy.

For more information, visit www.paylaterapp.com