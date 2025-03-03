Abu Dhabi: PAYALLY, the leading specialist payments consultancy, has announced a major expansion of its tailored relationship manager services following record growth, with payments transfers exceeding £6bn in the last year.

The company, which provides one-to-one consultancy around key services such as international and local payments, access to multicurrency accounts, exchange services and debit cards, has also expanded its multi-language capabilities.

Customers will now have access to consultants who can communicate fluently in a total of 17 different languages, breaking down barriers and enabling smoother international collaboration for businesses, entrepreneurs and family offices.

PAYALLY also announced a substantial increase in the headcount of its Relationship Managers. With this increase, PAYALLY ensures every client can confidently receive the best personalised service, with their own dedicated consultant providing advice and guidance on any specific challenges they may face.

In addition to its 39 core currencies, the company announced a new ‘unlimited currencies’ feature to its platform, allowing customers to request new currencies tailored to their personal requirements. The company has also seen a surge in demand for its debit card services, which enable effective spend management, expense solutions as well as white label cards.

Rafal Andzejevski, CEO of PAYALLY said: “With automation transforming the financial services industry and economic headwinds forcing many organisations to seek new avenues of revenue generation, our extensive team of relationship managers will enable customers to navigate and master complex international payment processes.

“Many businesses also lack the in-house skills and expertise to enable their expansion plans overseas and operate effectively in accordance with local market regulations. That’s why our team has developed a new tailored platform, bringing together digital payments excellence alongside one-to-one consultancy from some of the industry’s leading experts.”