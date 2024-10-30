Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to maximizing the positive impact of genomics on health, M42, a tech-enabled global health powerhouse, has appointed Paul Jones as the Chief Executive Officer of its Omics Centre of Excellence. The Omics Centre of Excellence plays a crucial role in M42’s global efforts to drive innovation in healthcare systems and contribute to international efforts focused on disease prevention, early detection, treatment optimization and effective monitoring.

Under Paul's leadership, the Centre will continue advancing initiatives in Abu Dhabi, collaborating with healthcare providers and other industry players to develop precision medicine solutions tailored to the unique needs of individuals in the UAE and beyond. Paul will spearhead the Centre’s efforts in large-scale genomics, including those related to the facilitation of the flagship Emirati Genome Program, with the aim of incorporating genomic research into national health priorities. In addition, he will champion the application of emerging technologies with the potential for population-level impact.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “M42 is harnessing multi-omics to accelerate the development of preventative, predictive and personalized health solutions. We are delighted to welcome Paul to lead our efforts at the Omics Centre of Excellence as we continue to expand our capabilities to create meaningful and positive impact. His extensive experience and deep expertise uniquely position him to forge impactful partnerships across government, academic research and clinical institutions and to build effective links into the healthcare industry globally. These collaborations will be instrumental in advancing our mission to enable healthier and more resilient communities.”

Paul Jones, CEO of Omics Centre of Excellence, added, “I’m excited to be joining M42 to lead their pioneering efforts in genomics, driving innovation towards precision medicine and preventive health. Genomic data and insights will help advance personalized treatments and allow for the development of cutting-edge therapies. Weaving together clinical and research agendas, the Omics Centre of Excellence stands as one of the most technologically advanced facilities of its kind, with exceptional potential for growth and impact. I look forward to collaborating with its world-class team to realize our global ambitions.”

With over 30 years of experience in life sciences, spanning pharma, consulting, big tech and digital health, Paul brings a proven track record to his new role. He has been directly involved in genomics-related activities for the last decade. As Global Head of Population Genomics at Illumina, Inc., Paul explored large-scale genomic programs across more than 50 countries, demonstrating his ability to translate cutting-edge genomic insights into real-world health outcomes on a global scale. Prior to that, he was the founding CEO of Genomic Enterprises, the commercial arm of Genomics England that led the landmark 100,000 Genomes Project. This initiative advanced our understanding of rare diseases and cancer and set a new standard in driving genomic research into clinical practice at scale. The pioneering initiative resulted in the formation of the NHS Genomic Medicine Service, the first national healthcare system to offer whole genome sequencing as part of routine care. Paul has also served as CEO of Vortex Biosciences, where he led the development of a liquid biopsy platform for personalized medicine and cancer therapy monitoring. His extensive experience underscores his commitment to building bridges between governments, academia, industry and health systems with the aim of fostering innovation while driving economic growth.

M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence is the largest and most technologically advanced omics facility in the region with the highest level of automation in sample and library prep, as well as the region’s largest computational resources in terms of processing power and storage. It is facilitating the Emirati Genome Program in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, carrying out the genetic sequencing and using artificial intelligence tools to analyze the data to gain meaningful insights that can shape healthcare and drug discovery.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

