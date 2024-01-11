Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Patty&Bun, the burger sensation known to top the best burger list in London, is officially launching in Dubai by Big Belly Hospitality.

Set to begin with two cloud kitchen locations in Hessa Street and Mirdif, Patty&Bun will be available via Deliveroo to allow customers across the city to enjoy its signature burgers and milkshakes, marking its official debut outside the UK. A food truck at BoxPark is set to launch within the quarter, followed by a flagship brick-and-mortar location within the year.

With a culinary philosophy centered around mastering the basics, Patty&Bun has carved a niche for itself over the last decade by delivering an exceptional, perfectly cooked pink and juicy burger. The widely celebrated brand is known for its aged beef patties, unique smokey mayo, and soft brioche buns, a secret combination behind its rise to fame as it grew from one to eight outlets across London and Brighton. Patty&Bun's UAE launch is poised to bring its classic favourites to Dubai, promising to satisfy those juicy burger cravings like no other in the city.

Patty&Bun's menu showcases an array of signature offerings, including the Ari Gold, Smokey Robinson, Jose Jose Chilli Burger, and the Hot Chic burger. Catering to a wide range of palates, the brand introduces fan-favourite plant-based Impossible 'vegan' chicken nuggets, accompanied by an array of sides, sauce pots, and shakes.

Big Belly Hospitality was newly formed by Pallav Patel, one of the previous Founders and Owner of the Black Spoon Group, the parent company of renowned restaurants Allo Beirut, Ibn AlBahr, Bombay Bungalow, House of Curry, and Nafas. The complete Black Spoon group and its F&B portfolio were recently acquired by Jadwa Investment, a leading Saudi-based investment management and advisory firm.

Instagram- pattyandbunuae

Website – www.pattyandbun.ae