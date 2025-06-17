Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, Partners Group, comments: “Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming a center of gravity for global advancements in technology, energy, next- generation manufacturing, and digital services. It is attracting increasing amounts of capital, drawn to the regional investment opportunities and the chance to partner with Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge investors on global transactions. From our new regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to partnering with institutions to capitalize on the many opportunities arising from the upcoming technology-led transformation of industries, often with a nexus to the region.”

Partners Group’s Abu Dhabi office will be headed by Suhail Albaz, Chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. He states: “The Middle East is a key growth area for Partners Group, and we plan to significantly develop our business in the GCC and across the broader region. Not only are we focused on deepening our network of regional clients and business partners, but we are also actively pursuing the growing opportunities for transformational investing offered to our portfolio of businesses and assets by establishing themselves in the Middle East.”

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, ADGM, says: “We are delighted to welcome Partners Group, one of the largest and most respected firms in the global private markets industry to ADGM. ADGM is a strategic gateway to the region and beyond, and is committed to providing a robust, innovative, and business-friendly ecosystem that supports growth and excellence. We look forward to Partners Group's valuable contribution to the vibrant and diverse financial community within Abu Dhabi.”

Partners Group has had a presence in the Middle East since the opening of its Dubai office in 2010. Today, Partners Group’s portfolio companies employ over 2,000 individuals in the region, and many are actively looking to increase their footprint. For example, International School Partnerships, a leading group of private international schools founded by Partners Group in 2013, recently acquired its tenth school in the Middle East.

On the client side, Partners Group collaborates with the leading institutional investors in the Middle East, led by Head of Institutional Clients Middle East Nael Antaki. In addition, Partners Group is focused on building out its regional private wealth business, and appointed Venugopal Reddy as Head of Private Wealth Middle East last year.

The Abu Dhabi office brings Partners Group’s total number of offices worldwide to 22.