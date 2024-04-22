The technology uses a carbon-negative binder and eliminates traditional Portland cement, preventing CO2 emissions.

Tested and approved to meet stringent Saudi standards, the scalable carbon-negative concrete blocks demonstrate potential for rapid industry adoption without new infrastructure.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:– In a first for the Saudi construction industry, materials science company Partanna Global has partnered with Saudi Readymix Concrete Company (SRMCC) on the successful production of carbon-negative concrete blocks in the Gulf. The technology was deployed at SRMCC’s main facility in Jeddah, the largest producer of ready-mixed concrete in Saudi Arabia.

The test-run at the facility utilized Partanna’s carbon-negative binder combined with Saudi Readymix’s existing aggregates. The process used zero traditional Portland cement and emitted no CO2 during production.

Globally the cement industry is estimated to be responsible for 9% of CO2 emissions. If cement were a country, it would be the third largest emitter on the planet.

This successful deployment at SRMCC’s plant evidenced the scalable and versatile nature of Partanna's solution. The technology integrates seamlessly into existing operations, demonstrating its "plug-and-play" capability and the potential for rapid adoption across the industry without the need for extensive new infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has been actively pursuing large-scale infrastructure projects, with over $1.25 trillion-worth of developments announced since the initiation of its National Transformation Plan in 2016. The partnership between Partanna and SRMCC aligns closely with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims for a net zero future by 2060.

Rick Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of Partanna, stated:

"Our successful partnership with Saudi Readymix showcases Partanna’s readiness to expand globally, supporting our mission to make construction more sustainable. We have shown conclusively that our introduction of the world’s first zero-emission material is both scalable and versatile, allowing companies to decarbonize and enhance profitability for a more sustainable future.”

Chris Leptokaridis, Technical Director at Saudi Readymix, commented:

"Partanna has brought to the table a powerful innovation that aligns perfectly with Saudi Readymix's vision for sustainable and forward-thinking construction solutions. We are truly impressed by the efficacy and environmental benefits of Partanna's carbon-negative technology, and how it supports the kingdom’s Vision 2030. In our ambitious quest for a vibrant society and thriving economy, these are the solutions that bring us forward. Their product is a game-changer, and we are proud to be part of a collaboration that echoes our mutual ambition for a greener, more innovative future.”

The carbon-negative concrete blocks produced in this trial were rigorously tested by ACES, a leading materials and technology firm. The tests confirmed compliance with the stringent Saudi standards (SASO), underscoring the material's quality and durability.

Partanna Global and Saudi Readymix are committed to further enhancing sustainable practices in the construction industry. This project serves as a model for future collaborations aiming to reduce the environmental impact of building materials globally.

About Partanna:

Partanna is an applied material science company led by its mission to advance materials for an advanced society. Partanna’s current concrete product supports industries to help them decarbonize, enhance profitability and generate carbon credits via the world’s first zero-emission material, which naturally removes carbon from the atmosphere. Through its application across various industries, Partanna Concrete generates top-performing carbon credits in a fast-growing global market.

About Saudi Readmix

Saudi Readymix Concrete Company is the main and largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It operates a network of over 40 factories for concrete production and related solutions in various cities and strategic locations throughout the Kingdom. The company manages the largest fleet of mobile equipment in the country. The Saudi Readymix Concrete Research and Development Center contributes to numerous research projects in the field of concrete manufacturing in collaboration with various academic institutions and research organizations.

