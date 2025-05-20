United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and its extensive Middle East portfolio were on full display during President Trump’s visit to the region this week. The President's itinerary included visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates; each of which represent significant growth opportunities for the company. The visits underscored Parsons’ pivotal role as a premier infrastructure leader in the region and its alignment with administration priorities not just in infrastructure but also defense and security. The company has operated in the Middle East for over six decades, with nearly 7,000 employees in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries today and more than $1 billion in annual revenue in 2024.

“Parsons is in the right markets, at the right time, and with the right people, as shown in the Middle East this week,” said Carey Smith, Chair, President, and of Parsons Corporation. “Our continued success across the Middle East is built on the decades-long trust we’ve established with clients, an understanding of their goals, and our talented workforce’s commitment to delivering results. Supporting our customers throughout the GCC, we are leading some of the most exciting and breakthrough projects in the world today, leveraging advanced technologies including AI. I’m excited about our strong and increasing presence in the region.”

The President visited the three countries throughout the week, meeting with government and industry leaders and highlighting the strong partnership with the United States. Parsons’ portfolio was acknowledged during the events, including a signing ceremony for Parsons’ selection as Delivery Partner for two awards for the new King Salman International Airport at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. Smith also attended private CEO roundtables with the President in multiple countries where she emphasized the company’s global portfolio and its critical infrastructure and national security capabilities, and met with U.S. and host country delegations and cabinet officials across the week.

With a regional presence since the 1950s, Parsons brings deep domain expertise in the region across project and program management, urban development, transportation (including rail, metro, aviation, roads, and ports), smart mobility, asset management, and master planning. The company has completed thousands of projects in the region since its first work on Dhahran Airport (now known as King Abdulaziz Air Base), in Saudi Arabia in 1958.

In Saudi Arabia, the company has been a partner in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, contributing to 50 current projects, including giga and mega projects that enhance urban development and infrastructure. The company is working on some of the Kingdom's premier projects including King Salman Park, the world’s largest urban park; NEOM’s THE LINE and Oxagon projects; Soudah Peaks; and Riyadh Metro, the largest driverless metro system in the world.

Parsons' projects in Qatar have focused on sustainable infrastructure and smart city initiatives, aligning with the country's vision for future growth and development. The company has supported milestone Qatari projects including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Seef Lusail Development, Al Khor Expressway, Lusail Light Rail Transit, Doha Metro Networks, and the Hamad International airport expansion.

In the United Arab Emirates, Parsons has successfully completed more than 3,000 projects including Zayed International Airport, the Etihad Rail first stage, Cleveland Clinic, the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Sheikh Khalifa bridge, the region's first metro line in Dubai, the Dubai Canal and iconic Infinity Bridge over the Dubai Creek, the Dubai Expo, EMAAR’s Emirates Hills development which triggered Dubai's freehold property market, the Sharjah International Airport, and many more.

Parsons’ is also embracing regional demand for innovation in infrastructure, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to deliver digital solutions on the region’s bold infrastructure programs.

“Across the Middle East, we are pioneering new technologies and innovative approaches to infrastructure that we can deploy globally,” said Smith. “We’re harnessing the inspiring expertise of our talent and leveraging that global workforce to drive innovation and excellence from here to programs and customers around the world.”

A leader in national security and global infrastructure with more than 20,000 employees globally, Parsons prides itself on its balanced portfolio and six growing and profitable end markets. The company, which celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2024, is capitalizing on unprecedented global infrastructure spending, alignment with the Trump Administration’s national security priorities, proven experience, and mission-focused culture to deliver for customers around the globe.

