CHANTILLY, VA – Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced that it has been awarded two contracts worth a combined contract value over $100M to perform program management and design engineering for two Middle East government customers. These contracts represent new work for the company and reflect Parsons’ ability to bring its comprehensive national security, critical infrastructure protection, and program management capabilities and expertise to bear on the success of its Middle East customer base. These awards underscore Parsons’ strategy to leverage its strong regional posture in the transportation and urban development markets to move into adjacencies aligned to the company’s core competencies in defense, security, tourism, and entertainment.

“Only Parsons can bring proven global national security and infrastructure protection capabilities combined with over six decades of Middle Eastern experience to these important requirements across the region,” said Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. “We are honored to contribute to these milestone programs that are strengthening the Middle East’s security posture and will leverage our industry-leading capabilities to enhance regional and global security. Our team will use Parsons’ 80 years of global expertise, along with our local experience in designing and managing complex projects, to deliver these programs.”

Under these contracts, the company will lead the design review and project and construction management of regional national security infrastructure programs and will design border security infrastructure and facilities across critical border regions.

Ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms, in the top 40 defense companies in DefenseNews’ Top 100 Defense Companies for 2025, and with a global customer base that spans its capabilities in cyber, transportation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection, Parsons is committed to growing its defense and security portfolio in the Middle East. The company’s global defense and security infrastructure teams deliver bespoke protection solutions while project managing the planning, design, delivery, construction supervision, operations, and maintenance of military facilities, Government and commercial assets and civilian infrastructure.

With a Middle East presence since the 1950s, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across project and program management, urban development, transportation (including rail, metro, aviation, roads, and ports), smart mobility, asset management, and master planning. The company has completed thousands of projects in the region since its first work on Dhahran Airport in Saudi Arabia in 1958. Earlier this year, Parsons’ CEO attended private CEO roundtables with the President of the United States and regional leaders during his historic visit to the region, underscoring the company’s pivotal role as a premier infrastructure leader in the region and its alignment with infrastructure and defense and security programs.

