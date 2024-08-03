ParkPoint, the leading parking management and operations company in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of a complimentary service that allows visitors to commercial complexes to request "Golf Cars," via a mobile application. This new service aims to provide a seamless and efficient commuting experience for individuals and families.

To access this service, users need to download the "Recall" app, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store. After installation, they can simply scan the QR codes distributed throughout various locations, particularly at valet parking areas. Once the QR code is scanned and the service is requested, the nearest available driver will promptly arrive to transport the user to their desired location.

Initially, ParkPoint will offer the Recall service in its managed communities in Saudi Arabia, including Laysen Valley and Roshn Front, with plans to expand to additional communities in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

"We are excited to introduce our valued customers to our new application, 'Recall,' designed to facilitate effortless navigation within the complexes we manage using their smartphones," said Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and CEO of ParkPoint. "This service is a significant advancement in enhancing our customers' experience and is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize the efficiency of our parking facilities. By fully digitalizing our operations, we aim to provide a uniquely flexible and smooth parking experience."

Eng. Mohsen Mohsen Mulla, General Manager of ParkPoint in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, stated, "This new service is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering convenient and adaptable parking solutions that align with our customers' needs. It also significantly improves the visitor experience within our managed sites. Through Recall, we aim to provide unparalleled comfort and efficiency, reflecting our dedication to advanced service delivery that exceeds customer expectations. We believe Recall will greatly enhance how visitors engage with our services and elevate their overall experience."

-Ends-

Kingdom of Bahrain

Office 1602, Entrance 614, Road 1011, Sanabis 0410, Capital Governorate

info@park-point.com

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Street 7404, 3030, 12222 Riyadh