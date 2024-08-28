ParkPoint, a leading company in parking management and operations across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in the Smart Cities Saudi Expo 2024.

The event, scheduled from September 24 to 26 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), will be held under the theme "Empowering Cognitive Living in Saudi Arabia," focusing on promoting sustainable urban development through the integration of advanced smart technologies.

"This participation is aimed at exploring the latest innovative solutions in urban mobility and transportation, including cutting-edge parking and smart mobility systems. Our goal is to stay at the forefront of global parking technology, bringing the newest advancements in parking management to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. This ensures that our customers receive the highest quality service, as well as technical and advisory solutions in the parking sector," said Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and Managing Partner of ParkPoint.

"The exhibition presents a valuable opportunity for us to exchange experiences and knowledge with leading global players in the fields of parking and smart mobility. It will also allow us to expand our network and connect with entrepreneurs and service providers in this industry, providing a platform to showcase our ideas and products. These interactions will open new horizons for future collaborations and partnerships, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and quality of our operations and reinforcing our leadership in integrated parking management."

Mr. Al Khan affirmed that ParkPoint is dedicated to actively contributing to the development of future ecosystems in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, recognizing parking management as a crucial element. As demand for parking services rises due to economic growth, population expansion, and advancements in transportation, the company's participation aligns with the Kingdoms' urban development vision to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

-Ends-

About ParkPoint:

ParkPoint is a full-service parking solutions ecosystem supporting properties and drivers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and dedicated to achieving environmental sustainability goals.

With profound expertise in parking management, valet services, internal transportation, and car wash facilities, ParkPoint integrates cutting-edge parking technologies. This not only ensures enhanced revenues and increased efficiency for parking owners but also offers users a suite of distinguished services. These services include information provision, cashless digital payment options, and the convenience of online parking bookings—all seamlessly accessible through a unified platform.

About Smart Cities Saudi Expo:

Scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC) from September 24 to 26, 2024, Smart Cities Saudi Arabia 2024 is dedicated to advancing sustainable urban development in Saudi Arabia through the integration of human-centered smart solutions and cutting-edge technology. The exhibition will showcase a diverse array of products and services across eight key sectors: digital economy, urban mobility and transport, smart infrastructure, smart governance, ICT, sustainability and environment, and security and safety. It will also feature numerous panel discussions and presentations on the latest trends and challenges in the development of smart cities.