ParkPoint, the leading parking management and operations company in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, successfully wrapped up its participation in the second edition of Cityscape Global, held under the theme “The Future of Living” from November 11 to 14, 2024, at Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham,Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Through its participation, ParkPoint showcased its latest breakthroughs in parking management, smart mobility, and integrated smart city solutions. On the inaugural day, the company team unveiled a suite of advanced, client-centric innovations designed to optimize efficiency and elevate the role of parking infrastructure as a cornerstone of real estate success.

The team underscored the transformative impact of strategic investments in intelligent parking systems, demonstrating how these solutions not only enhance user experience but also maximize real estate returns.

Capitalizing on the unparalleled networking opportunities at Cityscape, ParkPoint strengthened its connections with key industry leaders and decision-makers at this flagship global real estate platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and Managing Partner of ParkPoint, underscored the significance of participating in Cityscape Global, stating, “This exhibition presents a significant opportunity for us to connect with leading experts and global real estate developers, showcasing the strategic role parking facilities play in the success of real estate projects. By integrating smart technologies, parking management goes beyond enhancing user experience; it adds tangible value to projects, boosting their appeal and investment returns. At ParkPoint, we are committed to positioning ourselves as a trusted partner, supporting developers in realizing their ambitious real estate visions.”

Mr. Al Khan further highlighted ParkPoint’s dedication to supporting smart city initiatives by developing innovative parking solutions that align with environmental standards and promote sustainability. “Our solutions are designed to reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions, contributing to the development of smart infrastructure across the region. We see parking facilities as more than just service areas; they are strategic assets that create a seamless user experience and drive the long-term success of real estate projects,”.

About Park Point:

Parkpoint is an integrated parking solutions company operating primarily in the Kingdomof Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain with plans to expand into the rest of the Gulf countries, and provides innovative solutions in the field of parking management,valet parking and car wash, ensuring improved revenues for parking owners and increasing efficiency while providing a range of distinctive services to users such as providing them with digital payment options, the opportunity to book, and information about parking under one platform.