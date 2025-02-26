Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, and UITP, the International Association of Public Transport, the worldwide champion of sustainable urban mobility, today announced a partnership to improve parking management in urban areas.

The collaboration will drive innovative parking solutions, reduce congestion, lower emissions, and seamlessly integrate emerging mobility technologies. By leveraging innovation and industry expertise, the initiative will establish new standards for intelligent, sustainable, and user-centric parking systems that will support in shaping the modern cities.

At the core of this partnership is the establishment of the UITP Global Parking Management Working Group, chaired by Parkin’s CEO. This initiative will bring together global leaders in urban planning, mobility solution providers, public transport operators and transit authorities to develop forward-thinking strategies. The group will focus on defining best practices in key areas such as policy development, strategic planning, operational efficiency, and the integration of next-generation parking and mobility technologies.

The partnership will leverage UITP’s global network to drive the widespread adoption of best practices. By combining expertise and innovation, Parkin and UITP are setting a new standard for smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly parking solutions.

The working group will focus on developing actionable strategies to enhance parking management in urban areas, technology integration, sustainable practices, and policy frameworks that improve overall urban mobility. By advancing solutions in parking management, dynamic pricing models, and green infrastructure, the group aims to create smarter, more efficient parking ecosystems. These innovations will be documented in comprehensive strategic reports, serving as a cornerstone for shaping progressive urban mobility strategies and future cities.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: "This partnership with UITP is an exciting opportunity to showcase Dubai and the UAE’s advanced infrastructure. By working together, we can tailor smart parking solutions to our region’s needs while supporting the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. We believe this collaboration will set a new global benchmark for parking management."

Mr. Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General of UITP, said: “Engaging a broad range of stakeholders - including government agencies, transport authorities, urban planners, technology providers, and sustainable mobility advocates - the partnership will leverage UITP’s global network to drive the widespread adoption of best practices. By advancing our collective vision, we can further enhance the work of the Shared Mobility Division within UITP which brings together a diverse group of stakeholders committed to growing expertise and innovation into the future. Together, Parkin and UITP are setting a new standard for smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly parking solutions.”

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 206k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2024.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.184k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.19k spaces) and provides barrierless parking for Majid Al Futtaim across three malls (c.21k spaces). Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 132m parking transactions in 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About UITP

(UITP) The International Association of Public Transport works to enhance quality of life and economic well-being by supporting and promoting sustainable transport in urban areas worldwide. As a passionate champion of sustainable urban mobility, UITP is internationally recognised for its work to advance the development of this critical policy agenda. With more than 1900 members in 100 countries, UITP has a long history to its name from 1885 to today and is the only worldwide network to bring together all public transport stakeholders and all sustainable transport modes.