Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is announcing the 95% construction completion of Park Avenue lll, part of the prestigious Park Avenue project in the highly sought-after MBR City. Scheduled for a Q1 2024 completion, the project comprises 372 homes and 29 retail units within buildings featuring fully equipped gyms and swimming pools. Park Avenue is a vibrant and well-connected residential community strategically located in one of Dubai’s most growth-inclined, sought-after, and well-connected areas.

Work on Park Avenue III is nearing completion at a rapid pace, with significant milestones having been achieved across the project. Structure, blockwork, internal plaster, tiling, HVAC, MEP, elevator, and swimming pool works are all 100% complete, while façade and external work finishes are now at 95%. With a total workforce of 143, overall finishes are now at 98%.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to announce the impressive advancements at our prestigious Park Avenue III project. Our proactive and detail-oriented approach to material sourcing and strategic partnerships with leading contractors and suppliers have played a pivotal role in achieving this success. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and close collaboration with meticulously selected industry pioneers, we have not only expedited the construction schedule but also set a new standard for quality.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible, and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquility of their community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

