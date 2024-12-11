Dubai, UAE — Paramount Hotel Dubai has been honored with the Best 5-Star Lifestyle Hotel award at the prestigious seventh edition of the Arabian Travel Awards. The event celebrated the visionaries and pioneers driving excellence in the Middle East’s travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, underscoring the region’s commitment to becoming a global tourism leader while balancing luxury and sustainability. This award celebrates Paramount Hotel Dubai’s unique approach to luxury, blending Hollywood-inspired artistry with exceptional service to create a cinematic experience that’s both immersive and memorable. It reflects Paramount Hotels’ dedication to building a legacy that redefines hospitality—where every guest is celebrated as a “star” within an ambiance that captures the magic of Hollywood.

A statement by Dean, SVP of Hospitality for DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, “It’s a great honor to be recognized among industry leaders. This award is a tribute to the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our exceptional teams at Paramount Hotel Dubai. It reinforces our vision to redefine luxury and elevate the art of hospitality, delivering experiences that resonate long after our guests have left.”

Pascal, General Manager of Paramount Hotel Dubai, added, ‘We are proud to be recognized among leaders in travel and tourism. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to 'for the creative, by the creative'—crafting extraordinary experiences where every detail, from cinematic design elements to immersive moments, transports our guests from the silver screen to real-life wonder. We are thrilled to bring this recognition home and will continue to set the stage for unforgettable stays, where our guests are the stars of their own Hollywood-inspired journeys’.

With 2025 on the horizon, Paramount Hotels is set to continue its ascent in the luxury hospitality space. Paramount Hotel Dubai will expand its unique offerings with exclusive dining experiences and immersive events, blending Hollywood allure with innovative luxury. A notable development is Paramount’s partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, an esteemed loyalty network that connects guests to exclusive benefits and experiences across top-tier hotels worldwide.

This award underscores Paramount’s relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of hospitality, promising guests an unparalleled journey of cinematic magic and luxury that sets the bar high within the industry.