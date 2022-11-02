All new series this November

The “MTV EMAs” 2022 celebrates the best music of the year and the biggest artists from across the globe on Monday 14th.

In season three of “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY,” viewers will witness the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future.

Kids will be treated to two brand new shows, “TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK,” as well as “BIG NATE” for fantastic evenings of fun.

Middle East – This November, viewers will be able to watch thrilling content from Paramount's world-renowned brands, including brand-new shows, on OSN.

Paramount+ brings new movies and TV shows every month to its viewers, so everyone can enjoy the latest entertainment. “MTV EMAs” 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf at PSD Bank Dome, marking the annual global music celebration’s sixth time in Germany. The ‘EMAs’ will be exclusively available in the Middle East on Monday, the 14th of November on OSN+. Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse were recently announced to be the first round of global superstars set to perform at the “MTV EMAs” 2022, hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Harry Styles leads nominations with seven nods, including for “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video.” Taylor Swift follows closely with six nominations including for “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and new EMA category, “Best Longform Video.” Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA each earned five noms including for “Best Song” and “Best Artist.” Fans can vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories, including “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” and two all-new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” at http://www.mtvema.com until November 9th, at 11:59 pm CET. This year also sees 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone (2), GAYLE (2), and Stephen Sanchez (2), plus first nominations for Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker, Wet Leg and more.

Those who are curious about what the future holds will be treated to the third season of “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY,” which will premiere on 25th November. As the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery ventures further into space in the third season, they find themselves landing in an unknown future after entering the wormhole in the second season finale. Although all life has been saved from the evil A.I. “Control”, they learn that an event called "The Burn", destroys most of the galaxy's dilutetium (the element used by star ships to travel at warp speeds), destroying many star ships including most of Starfleet, leaving the galaxy disconnected, and no longer governed by the United Federation of Planets. The crew goes on a mission to find the cause of “The Burn” and rebuild the Federation.

Paramount+ will also bring a range of exciting movies, including “CAST AWAY” and “THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY,” and fun holiday movies such as “MIRACLES ACROSS 125th STREET” and “HOT MESS HOLIDAY.”

Nickelodeon's channels will offer a wide range of animated and live-action shows, designed especially for kids, as well as exclusive shows featuring their favourite characters.

The brand-new original animated series “TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK,” will premiere on Nickelodeon on 27th November, introducing a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth. Together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family. The series will be available on Nickelodeon from Monday to Friday at 03:45 PM KSA / 04:45 PM UAE and is sure to keep the kids entertained.

Making the kids' days even more entertaining, Nick Jr is also premiering the ninth season of “PAW PATROL” and the sixth season of “BLAZE AND THE MONSTER MACHINES” on 5th November (Saturday-Sunday at 05:30 PM KSA 06:30 PM UAE). Moreover, a new sub-series, known as “BIG TRUCK PUPS,” will also premiere, which has a trucker theme and will introduce the viewers to a new pup named Al and introduce a new setting known as Big Valley.

A new animated series “BIG NATE” is also coming to NickToons, based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip that Lincoln Peirce, the acclaimed author, and cartoonist, has written and drawn himself. Premiering on the 14th of November, BIG NATE is a comedy that follows a precocious 11-year-old boy named Nate who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. The show follows him and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humour and style and will be available from Monday to Friday at 06:35 PM KSA / 07:35 PM UAE.

The premium content of Paramount is enjoyed by a global audience on a multitude of platforms. Globally, we reach billions of people through our studios, networks, streaming services, live events, merchandise, and much more. Our studios create content for all audiences, across every genre and format, while our networks and brands forge deep connections with the world’s most diverse audiences. In streaming, our differentiated strategy is scaling rapidly across free, broad pay, and premium.

Paramount brands are available on OSN, the region’s leading premium entertainment content company, with most of the content available for streaming on OSN+.

OSN+ can be accessed online and via iOS and Android apps. The service costs USD 9.5/- per month and includes a 7-day Free Trial, stream now at www.osnplus.com

