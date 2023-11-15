Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): – Paramount, the global aerospace and technology company, and its strategic partner AAL Group Ltd, have successfully completed the initial testing stage of their innovative composite helicopter blades for Mi-type helicopters.

On public display during the Dubai Airshow, the composite blades were successfully tested in the UAE by AAL Group Composite. AAL's team, in strategic partnership with Paramount, will continue the testing process to achieve full qualification.

This significant achievement represents a pivotal step towards the planned commencement of composite blade production at AAL's MRO facilities in Sharjah, UAE.

The composite blades, with technical characteristics surpassing those of legacy metal blades, offer new benefits for operators. Notably, they allow for the replacement of individual damaged blades, rather than the entire set, ensuring cost-efficiency and minimal downtime. In case of any damage, a damaged blade or set can be swiftly repaired on-site, ensuring a shorter turnaround time.

Building upon the strategic partnership first announced on 21st February 2023, Paramount and AAL Group continue to collaborate closely to enhance the capabilities of Mi-type helicopters across Africa and beyond. The partnership leverages Paramount’s extensive experience in composite blade design and development, resulting in rotor blades that offer extended operational life and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional metal blades.

“The integration of our advanced composite blades on AAL’s Mi helicopter is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to providing innovative solutions in the aerospace industry,” said Steve Griessel, Paramount Global CEO. “These blades represent a significant leap forward in terms of performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness, and we are excited to showcase them at the Dubai Airshow.”

AAL Group Ltd., with over two decades of experience servicing Mi-type helicopters, brings invaluable expertise and insight to the partnership.

The company’s CEO, Olga Martyshchenko, expressed enthusiasm about the progress made since the initial announcement of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Paramount is yielding impressive results. The new composite blades are a game-changer, and we are proud to have them integrated on our Mi helicopter for the world to see at the Dubai Airshow.”

The Dubai Airshow provides a global stage for Paramount and AAL Group to demonstrate the capabilities of their Mi-type helicopter solutions to an international audience. The event also serves as a platform to further discuss the future of aerospace innovation and the role of strategic partnerships in driving progress.

“Paramount’s presence in the UAE, in partnership with AAL, exemplifies our commitment to building global networks and supporting the defence and aerospace capabilities of countries worldwide,” added Griessel. “We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with AAL Group.”

Paramount’s composite main rotor blade development started in 2006 in response to a customer requirement. The composite blades are designed to match the functional and performance capabilities of metal blades, therefore allowing for replacement of the metal blade as a set without modification to the aircraft platform.

These composite blades offer an operational life of up to 20,000 hours, with infinite shelf life, and in event of damage, can be replaced individually and not as a set, leading to substantial cost savings over time.

Amidst current supply and delivery challenges of main rotor blades, the production of composite blades provides a reliable source for ongoing operations, ensuring security and defence support.

To learn more about the advantages of composite blades, visit AAL Group at Stand 840

-Ends-

About Paramount

Paramount is a leading global defence and aerospace company with a 29-year history of innovation and excellence. The company is dedicated to empowering governments to safeguard their nations, ensuring territorial sovereignty, and fostering peace and stability. With a presence in 25 countries and a strategic partnership programme, Paramount continues to extend its reach and impact across the globe.

About AAL Group Ltd.

AAL Group Ltd. is a premier international aviation organisation offering a comprehensive range of services for Mi-type helicopter platforms. With over 23 years of dedication to excellence, AAL Group provides reliable and proven solutions, including maintenance, repairs, and training, to ensure the operational readiness and airworthiness of helicopter fleets worldwide.