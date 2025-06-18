Dubai, UAE: Informa Connect Academy has partnered with the CIPD, the world's leading professional body for people development, to provide access to globally recognised HR and L&D professional development opportunities to the MENA region.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time when organisations worldwide are navigating complex workplace transformations, from AI integration to evolving employee expectations. The CIPD, with its impressive network of over 160,000 members globally, brings its century-long expertise in championing better work and working lives to this partnership.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in professional development across our region. By combining Informa Connect Academy's extensive reach with CIPD's prestigious learning programmes, we're creating unprecedented access to world-class HR education. Our comprehensive course portfolio will empower professionals to drive organisational success through effective people management," states Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director, Informa Connect Middle East.

Stuart Dunlop, Market Director, CIPD, adds: "We are thrilled to partner with Informa Connect Academy to deliver the CIPD’s learning portfolio to the MENA market. This collaboration significantly expands our ability to deliver market-leading professional development across key markets in the MENA region. In today's rapidly evolving workplace, HR professionals need both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to lead their organisations through change. This partnership ensures they have access to the highest quality learning and development opportunities provided by a globally recognised HR professional body”

Professional Benefits

Professionals enrolling in these CIPD programmes will unlock a wealth of career-enhancing opportunities. These comprehensive programmes will boost career prospects whilst providing invaluable access to CIPD's extensive global network and resources. Participants will acquire practical, immediately applicable skills that make a real difference in their daily work, supported by flexible learning options designed to fit around busy professional schedules. The programmes not only enhance earning potential through globally recognised learning but also offer direct access to cutting-edge HR practices and research, ensuring participants stay at the forefront of industry developments. This combination of practical knowledge, professional recognition, and networking opportunities creates a powerful foundation for career advancement in the dynamic field of HR and people management.

Comprehensive Course Portfolio

The partnership launches with an innovative suite of courses designed to address current market demands:

Learning & Development (L&D) Fundamentals

Essential People Skills for Line Managers (for Non-HR)

Organisation Design in the GCC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals + Leveraging HR Analytics

Strategic Workforce Planning + Talent Management Strategies that Drive Performance

Employee Experience

Fundamentals of HR (Arabic)

UAE Labour Law

Learning & Development (L&D) as a Business Partner

Recruitment, Selection and Resourcing Talent

Each course has been carefully curated to provide practical, applicable knowledge that meets the evolving needs of modern organisations. The programmes combine CIPD's world-renowned curriculum with Informa Connect Academy's innovative delivery methods, ensuring an engaging and effective learning experience.

About Informa Connect Academy:

Informa Connect Academy is part of Informa, a global FTSE 100 business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets and more than 11,000 colleagues working in over 30 countries. Informa Connect Academy leverages the expertise of Informa Connect to meet the needs and aspirations of students, industry professionals, and educational partners. Their purpose is to connect customers to information and people, enabling them to know more, do more, and be more. Informa is unmatched in helping people share professional knowledge worldwide.

About CIPD

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With over 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. CIPD is a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.