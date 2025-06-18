Dubai: In line with its ongoing efforts to further strengthen its pilot training infrastructure, Turkish Airlines has placed an additional order for one Boeing 737 MAX Full Flight Simulator (FFS) from HAVELSAN to be delivered in January 2026. This new order, placed as part of the long-standing cooperation with HAVELSAN, demonstrates the national flag carrier’s commitment to expanding its simulator fleet and enhancing its technological capabilities.

This additional order stands as a concrete testament to Turkish Airlines’ confidence in HAVELSAN and in domestically developed advanced technologies.

Commenting on the new order, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof Ahmet Bolat, stated: “This additional order reinforces our strategic collaboration with HAVELSAN, reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing world-class pilot training. By expanding our simulators with advanced and reliable technology, we ensure our pilots continue to deliver the exceptional safety and service standards that Turkish Airlines is renowned for.”

HAVELSAN CEO Dr Mehmet Akif Nacar added: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership once again with Turkish Airlines through a new agreement for a third B737 MAX Full Flight Simulator. This continued trust from one of the world’s leading airlines is a strong affirmation of our capabilities and commitment to excellence.”

Under the agreement signed with HAVELSAN in 2018, Turkish Airlines originally planned to procure a total of eleven training devices consisting of three A320neo/ceo, two B737 MAX Full Flight Simulators (FFS) and six Flight Training Devices (FTD). As of today, Turkish Airlines successfully operates two B737 MAX, two A320neo/ceo simulators and one B737NG, which is the first procured simulator, produced by HAVELSAN, all certified to EASA Level D standards. In addition, the delivery of the last A320neo/ceo simulator as part of the previous agreement is scheduled in November 2025. The new order of B737 MAX FFS will be the seventh Full Flight Simulator in airline’s fleet.

Turkish Airlines remains committed to providing its pilots with top-level training opportunities through an advanced simulation infrastructure fully compliant with international civil aviation standards.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.

Media Relations

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 485 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media:

About HAVELSAN

HAVELSAN offers new generation of technologies from end to end with 42 years of experience in the field of defense, simulation, ICT, homeland security and cyber security.