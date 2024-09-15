A delegation of three representatives from Paradigm Initiative (PIN) will join global leaders across the world at the United Nations Summit of the Future (SOFT), which will be held from 22-23 September 2024 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, USA.

The Summit of the Future is a high-level event that brings world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on a safer digital future.

PIN will be represented by the Executive Director, ‘Gbenga Sesan; Senior Manager Partnerships and Engagements, Thobekile Matimbe; and Senior Manager Grants and Programmes Strategy, Adeboye Adegoke.

The Summit of the Future will produce an intergovernmental negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future (the Pact) with chapters on Sustainable development and financing for development; International peace and security; Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation; Youth and future generations; and Transforming global governance. The SOTF will be the launchpad of the adoption of the Global Digital Compact (GDC), which is an annexure to the Pact, which seeks to establish an inclusive global framework, essential for multi-stakeholder action required to overcome digital, data, and innovation divides.

With PIN having gone through a series of deep dives and reviews of the GDC, this necessitates a mission to follow through on the process and note any departures from the text recommended through the Global South Alliance and other efforts by the digital rights community.

“The event will culminate in the adoption of the Global Digital Compact that we hope will, among others, promote the safe use of digital technologies, inclusion of the vast global majority, reduction of vulnerabilities and the development of policies promoting digital rights," said Thobekile Matimbe.

At the SOTF, PIN will present a brief in the Interactive Dialogue 3 titled “Towards a Common Digital Future: Strengthening Inclusive Innovation and Cooperation to bridge the Digital Divides,” on 23 September 2024, focusing on the extent of the digital divide in the Global South and need for the utilisation of the Universal Service Funds (USFs) to bridge the digital divide.

PIN will also join the Action Days being held from 21 -22 September 2024, with the Global South Alliance, engage with State delegates, and join partner events such as the GDC Civil Society Consultation hosted by the Association for Progressive Communications and partners, the Global Network Initiative, World Benchmarking Alliance, Research ICT Africa and the African Union High-Level Event on Commemorating the AU Year of Education 2024.

The PIN delegates will also meet with funders to discuss PIN’s work and the 2025 Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum, which will be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from 29 April to 1 May 2025. The Paradigm Initiative delegates are open to meetings with any delegates interested in joining advocacy missions at the national and regional levels concerning the GDC beyond the Summit, collaborating at DRIF, and supporting our work.

About Paradigm Initiative (PIN)

Paradigm Initiative is a non-profit organisation that shapes policy, defends rights and builds capacity in the digital environment towards a digitally inclusive and rights-respecting world.

Across our regional offices in Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe and beyond, we work to connect under-served African youth with improved livelihoods through our digital inclusion and digital rights programmes. Our programmes include the Life Skills. ICT. Financial Readiness. Entrepreneurship (LIFE) Training programme, a digital readiness workshop for girls, and Life at Schools Club Programme.

We have also built online platforms that educate and serve as safe spaces for reporting digital rights violations. These mediums, in the form of reports, short films, and educational online platforms, include Ayeta, Londa, and Ripoti.