The Hub Forum, Project Sustainability and Artistry Workshops will return to the event, which will feature industry leaders and experts in paper, gifting and sustainability

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will be held from 11-13 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Paperworld Middle East, the region’s leading trade fair for paper, stationery, office supplies and creative materials, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 11-13 November.

Now in its 15th edition, Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, a curated trade platform featuring innovative giftware and lifestyle products, connecting brands with regional retailers, distributors and sourcing professionals.

Building on last year’s success, Paperworld Middle East is set to welcome over 15,000 visitors and host more than 500 companies. The event will unite global market leaders, with regional industry heavyweights, as they converge in Dubai, the strategic gateway for sourcing and trade flows between East and West.

Confirmed participants include the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (Official Country Pavilion Partner), one of the world’s largest chambers of commerce representing 650,000 companies across Turkey; APP Group (Official Paper Partner), one of the largest pulp and paper companies globally; Thien Long Group Corporation (Gold Sponsor), Vietnam’s leading stationery manufacturer and Ittihad Paper Mill (Strategic Partner), the GCC’s largest paper producer.



Paperworld Middle East will feature a wide-ranging showcase of international solutions spanning office supplies, school products, stationery, writing instruments, writing printing paper, arts and crafts supplies, kraft paper and packaging and more.



Meanwhile, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will present a curated collection of leather finished goods, homeware, corporate gifts and lifestyle products, connecting global brands with regional retailers and distributors.



“Paperworld Middle East offers a unique opportunity to discover innovative, purpose-driven products tailored for offices, schools and educational institutions,” said Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East.

“Beyond sourcing, the event is a platform for knowledge exchange and inspiration, where sustainability, digital transformation, and creativity take centre stage. Whether through the Hub Forum’s thought-provoking sessions, Project Sustainability’s eco-conscious showcase, or hands-on learning at the Artistry Workshops, this year’s edition is designed to spark new ideas, foster meaningful connections, and highlight the trends shaping the future of the industry.”

The Hub Forum returns with a dynamic programme of presentations and panel discussions featuring industry experts, thought leaders and analysts. Key themes will include innovations in recycling, the rise of e-commerce in stationery and book retail, and emerging export opportunities for the sector.

A highlight of the programme will be a panel discussion exploring why writing instruments, notebooks and planners remain irreplaceable in the era of AI, highlighting the enduring value of hands-on expression and creativity.

As the paper industry continues its commitment to producing environmentally friendly products, Project Sustainability will highlight a selection of eco-friendly ranges. From recycled stationery to energy-efficient office supplies, attendees will have the chance to explore a wide array of sustainable offerings and gain detailed insights into their eco-credentials.

The popular Artistry Workshops will return, welcoming artists, art students and enthusiasts to learn new creative skills and techniques. Guided by some of the region’s most talented creatives, the workshop will offer a range of disciplines, including Arabic calligraphy, painting, sculpting and many more.

Reserved exclusively for invited high-value buyers and decision makers, The Premium Club at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, is an invitation-only programme designed to elevate the exhibition experience. Invited participants will have the opportunity to access tailored networking opportunities and personalised business matchmaking.

Events under the Paperworld brand include trade fairs in Shanghai (21-23 November 2025), Hong Kong (12-15 January 2026) and Mumbai (26-28 February) in addition to the Dubai event. The paper and stationery sector is also showcased at Ambiente in Frankfurt (6-10 February 2026).

Paperworld Middle East will be held in Halls 1-4, and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East in Za’abeel Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 11-13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. To learn more please visit our website.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from 11-13 November 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region’s premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.



For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.



Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.



For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability



With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).



For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.



For more information, please visit our website.