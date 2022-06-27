Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pangaea X, a ‘first-of-its-kind’ Data Analytics platform that connects Data Analytic seekers with the world’s best Data Analysts and Scientist freelancers today announced the launch of its new website and platform, designed to revolutionise the user experience and transform the way clients will interact with freelancers.

This move is a significant step as data science and data analytics advances to new heights and is expected to be one of the top-ten most in demand careers in the UAE and in the world in the future.

Commenting on the launch, Jadd Elliot Dib, Founder and CEO at Pangaea X, said: “Data science is surging, faster than many of us anticipated. Understanding behaviour of the consumer and responding to their need, as defined by the consumer, in the quickest time and decisive manner is the only means to survive in future.”

“With this launch, our strategy is to make the hiring process easy for business owners and worthwhile for freelance data professionals. This is a win-win situation for both parties.

“The smart platform makes it easier for candidates to filter opportunities according to their skillset. Additionally, business owners have access to an extensive database through which they can browse talent, access case studies and select the right candidate without having to worry about longevity and overheads that can’t handle the uncertainty of tomorrow,” Dib added.

The new website is very informative and focused on quality and educational content pertaining to four key sectors including finance and accounting, marketing, real estate and construction. The content is updated on a real-time basis and delivers insights and recommendations by combining data collection, aggregation, machine learning, and predictive analytics. This makes it easy for prospective customers to find relevant information to make informed decisions.

Additionally, an extensive database of data analysts, data scientists, data visualization experts and data entry specialists is also available for clients with case studies showcasing the implementation of specific tasks which makes is easier for clients to pick the right candidate for the job.

ABOUT PANGAEA X

Pangaea X brings the Data Analytics world together in its own unique way. It is the first-of-its-kind in the industry, connecting the Data Analytic seeker with the world’s best Data Analysts and Scientist freelancers across the world—a one-stop marketplace for all your Data procurement needs. This new demand has given birth to a new breed of freelancers, and our operational vision is to seamlessly connect the world, with the world’s best talent when it comes to data analytics.

Pangaea X aims to transform the way you search, find and connect with Data Analysts all over the world into a seamless and hassle-free process, focusing on quality connections, easiness of communications, and productive collaborations.

Whatever it is you are looking for when it comes to the world of data, we’re sure you will find it here, on our online digital supercontinent.

Consider us the “Pangaea” to your “X.” Learn more about us at https://pangaeax.com/ and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

www.pangaeax.com

