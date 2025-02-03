Lagos, Nigeria: Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) has unveiled its roadmap to support the company’s growth journey in the Nigerian market this 2025 and beyond. With a strong focus on the air conditioning (AC) business, Panasonic aims to address the increasing need for high-quality climate control solutions in Nigeria, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency for both residential and commercial spaces. The brand’s business strategy marks a renewed commitment to empower local consumers and businesses with new innovations that embody ‘Japan Excellence,’ further expanding its product portfolio to meet the rapidly growing demand for cutting-edge technologies across the country.

Panasonic is making significant strides on its domestic Air Conditioner business, revealing that new models with cutting-edge technology will be launched in the market, including those with advanced Nanoe™ X air purification system. Leveraging its strong line-up of VRF type and Packaged type air conditioners, Panasonic is also eyeing greater growth on its Commercial AC business. The company is also set to expand its local AC production capabilities, further boosting its efforts to meet growing market demand. In addition, Panasonic’s vision focuses on the pursuit of stronger market dominance through strategic partnerships, sustainability and genuine customer-centricity.

Japan Excellence

With its rich heritage of developing long-lasting, reliable products that stand the test of time, the brand's legacy ensures that Panasonic remains a trusted name, synonymous with durability and excellence in every product it creates, embodying 'Japan Excellence'.

To meet the specific needs of customers in the region, Panasonic concentrates on four key pillars of Japan Excellence: Food & Health, Hygiene & Cleanliness, Natural Beauty, and Craftsmanship.

- Celebrating Japan's food culture and prioritizing innovative solutions that promote healthy living and enhance culinary experiences, the brand ensures that its kitchen supports a nutritious lifestyle and elevates the joy of cooking.

- Committing to enhanced hygiene & cleanliness with tough-style vacuum cleaners, washer dryers and front-load washing machines that help customers uphold high standards of cleanliness effortlessly.

- Maintaining natural beauty is reflected through self-care promoted through personal care and garment care products with advanced technologies.

- Rooted in a tradition of meticulous craftsmanship, Panasonic ensures that every product embodies the quality for which Japan is renowned, evident in its precision blade shavers and high picture quality televisions. This dedication to craftsmanship guarantees that customers receive durable, high-quality products that offer exceptional performance and longevity.

Through these four pillars, Panasonic aims to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique preferences and requirements of its regional customers, upholding the esteemed values of 'Japan Excellence.'

The Year Ahead

While Panasonic has enjoyed market leadership in Nigeria over the years, the company remains heavily committed to the country, citing its wide range of opportunities for growth. Industry reports point to a positive economic outlook owing to growing consumer confidence and ongoing broad-based policies that support the economy. Reports also revealed that these factors drive growth in the Nigerian consumer electronics market, which is expected to generate an estimated revenue of US$17.3bn in 2025, and with projections of an annual growth rate of 5.90% (CAGR 2025-2029).

Recognizing Nigeria as a high-growth market, Panasonic presented its competitiveness strategy at its Dealer Convention held in Lagos. The company’s 2025 roadmap hinges on four primary pillars: market expansion through strategic partnerships, product diversification, sustainability initiatives and enriched customer experience.

Present during the event was Mr. Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO, PMMAF, who commented: “Panasonic has enjoyed accelerated growth in Nigeria over the last few years, working with some of the country’s leading dealers and partners. We are delighted to be here today and share with you our vision for stronger market leadership this 2025 and beyond.”

Mr. Shibutani continued: “Panasonic started over a century ago with a dream to help people lead better lives – and today, while it has expanded to become a global electronics giant – our vision for a healthier, happier and more sustainable future remains constant. I am so grateful to have our ever-dependable Nigerian partners by our side, helping build our strength and expanding our reach while staying true to who we are.”

“We are especially optimistic about the many opportunities the country presents. Introducing new products across categories and our aggressive expansion plans for our AC business reflect Panasonic’s confidence in the market. Moving forward together with our partners, we will strive to meet increased customer demand for Japan-quality products and solutions so that they enjoy life to the fullest.”

Expounding on the company’s AC business in the country, Mr. Shibutani stated: “Panasonic is proud to introduce a new range of air conditioners equipped with the groundbreaking Nanoe™ X technology, as well as exclusive features such as Convert i7, Shield Blu, and many more. These advancements underscore Panasonic’s commitment to innovation, providing consumers with enhanced comfort, durability, quality and efficiency. Aligned with our strong push towards a sustainable future, our latest products utilize R32 refrigerant, which significantly reduces environmental impact while delivering superior performance. On the B2B front, we aim to capitalize on high-value projects transforming Nigeria, so we are pursuing a unique strategy to highlight our best-in-class Commercial VRF systems. Panasonic’s professional VRF solutions are specially designed for energy saving, easy installation and high efficiency performance, ideal even for the most demanding offices and big buildings. Likewise, I am particularly keen on our efforts to enhance local AC production capabilities as this will not only strengthen our position in the market but, more importantly, we will be able to support our extensive dealer network and provide industry-leading ACs tailored to Nigerian customer preferences.”

The company believes it can further strengthen its business in Nigeria working with their local partners. By forging high-value partnerships, Panasonic will be better empowered to provide greater accessibility to its products and solutions, deliver high-quality customer experiences, as well as uplift brand affinity and customer loyalty. The company also plans to continue to leverage its rich history of technological expertise to develop distinctive innovations across categories. Committed to its strong R&D initiatives, Panasonic has always placed emphasis on studying local consumer lifestyles in order to create products that meet specific needs.

On top of these, the company aims to double its efforts of helping build better lives through customer-centric innovations. Underpinned by ‘Japan Excellence’, Panasonic will continue to strive addressing the unique needs and preferences of consumers and businesses in the region. By harnessing the power of its digitization strategy, Panasonic also plans to boost further its digital transformation to enhance operations, customer engagement, and product offerings, leveraging data-driven insights and advanced technologies.

Growth will also be driven by a particular focus on new products and solutions. The event featured a showcase of Panasonic’s expansive range of new products in the Air conditioners (Commercial and Residential), TV, Kitchen & Home Appliances categories, all designed to support Panasonic’s mission in 2025. Highlighting the ethos of ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.’; the new innovations have been developed to bring Japan Excellence to people’s homes and businesses.

With sustainability as a fundamental pillar of Panasonic’s growth strategy, the company will accelerate further its already strong stance supporting positive initiatives that champion environmental protection and the optimum wellbeing of current and future generations. The company was founded over 100 years ago with a vision focused on overall social good and prosperity. To this day, sustainability remains a core tenet of Panasonic’s philosophy. Its brand action slogan, “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow”., underscores its commitment to provide innovative products and solutions that help people live their best lives while enriching their well-being. Likewise, this too reflects the company’s relentless efforts to make progress towards a greener planet for tomorrow.

Panasonic GREEN IMPACT

Also at the forefront of the company’s sustainability drive is the Panasonic Green Impact (PGI) initiative. PGI is the Panasonic Group’s long-term environmental vision for realizing a better life and a more sustainable global environment. Under PGI, Panasonic Group is committed to achieving virtually net zero CO2 emissions from its own operations by 2030 and creating an impact of more than 300 million tons of CO2 emissions reduction – approximately 1 percent of total current global emissions of 33 billion tons – by 2050. Through PGI, Panasonic aims to contribute to society-wide reductions in CO2 emissions by switching customers to energy-saving products and supplying energy-saving solutions and green energy technologies to B2B/B2G customers.

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF):

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) are the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region. PMMAF website: http://www.panasonic.com