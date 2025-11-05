Mr. Mohamed El-Hag: “Palmier” pursues an ambitious expansion plan in the Egyptian market… “VERT” stands out with its unique urban design

Eng. Jasser Bahgat: “VERT” combines smart investment vision with serene architectural design

Dr. Ahmed Ismail: A new branch of Queens Clinics opens within “VERT” to bring global expertise in women’s health

Cairo :Palmier Developments announced the launch of its latest project, VERT PROJECT, located in New Sheikh Zayed City, Giza Governorate. The project spans 30 acres (approximately 126,000 square meters) with a total built-up area of 53,300 square meters, strategically positioned in the heart of West Cairo.

“VERT PROJECT” embraces a contemporary architectural philosophy based on the Neo-Minimal design concept, merging simplicity with elegance through the use of neutral tones that evoke a sense of calm and purity. This approach makes VERT one of the most distinguished villa developments in West Cairo.

The project is a mixed-use development, featuring residential, commercial, and administrative units with a total of 213 units, including four types of standalone villas (representing 75% of the built-up area) and one type of twin villa (25%). Additionally, 15% of the total land area is allocated for residential, commercial, and service facilities, including a fully integrated medical center and other modern amenities.

Smart and Sustainable Living

Eng. Mohamed El-Hag, Chairman of Palmier Developments, stated that “VERT” represents a qualitative leap in the Sheikh Zayed real estate market due to its strategic location, just 6 minutes from Sphinx International Airport, 3 minutes from the 26th of July Corridor, 1 minute from Dahshour Link, and 5 minutes from the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road.

El-Hag explained that the project embodies the concept of “Quiet Architecture”, which harmonizes simplicity, beauty, and privacy to deliver a holistic living experience balancing luxury, nature, and tranquility. The project’s architectural style draws inspiration from modern European schools, supported by intelligent infrastructure designed to meet future residents’ needs.

He added that Palmier follows a vision of sustainable premium development, leveraging smart technologies in water and energy management and utilizing eco-friendly construction materials, aligning with Egypt’s green transition and smart urban expansion goals.

El-Hag also expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between Eng. Jasser Bahgat, Chairman and Managing Director of Melee Developments, and Dr. Ahmed Ismail, Founder of Queens Clinics and landowner. He confirmed that “VERT PROJECT” is part of Palmer’s broader expansion strategy, focusing on acquiring new investment opportunities and developing upscale projects built to the highest quality standards.

He further highlighted that West Cairo remains a promising real estate hub, prompting Palmier to concentrate its developments in the area, including "Zayard North Strike (20 acres), Zayard Elite (15 acres), Zayard AvenueZ, ayard ResidenceZ, Ayard Villa".

A Strategic Partnership

Eng. Jasser Bahgat, Chairman and Managing Director of Melee Developments, stated that “VERT PROJECT” represents a new model in urban innovation, combining smart investment strategies with serene architectural design, alongside a strategic partnership with the healthcare sector to create a comprehensive community built on future living standards.

Bahgat emphasized that Melee is committed to partnering in premium developments, carefully selecting strategic locations and delivering real value to clients, while ensuring a diverse mix of administrative, commercial, and medical units to meet the evolving needs of businesses and investors alike.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Ismail, Founder of Queens Clinics, expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Palmer Developments and Melee Developments, both of which have a proven track record in Egypt’s real estate sector. He added that the project introduces a luxurious, fully integrated residential community that provides absolute privacy and comprehensive services, setting a new benchmark for urban development in Egypt.

Dr. Ismail also announced the opening of a new Queens Clinics branch within the “VERT” project, emphasizing the clinic’s mission to promote women’s health awareness, with a focus on preventive medicine, and to transfer international medical expertise gained from London to Egyptian healthcare professionals.