Dubai, UAE — Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has achieved a milestone at the Arabian Property Awards 2025, earning honours in all three categories it entered. This success reflects the company’s dedication to creating world-class residences that balance architectural excellence, refined interiors, and vibrant lifestyle-focused communities.

Two of Palma’s landmark projects stood out at the ceremony, both recognised for property development. Serenia Living, located on Palm Jumeirah, secured the award for ‘Apartment/Condominium Development Dubai’, and West Residence, part of the Serenia District community at Jumeirah Islands, was honoured in the ‘Residential High-Rise Development Dubai’ category. In the field of interior design, the West Presidential Penthouse in Serenia Residences The Palm earned distinction for ‘Residential Interior Apartment Dubai’. These accolades build on Palma’s award-winning legacy, which includes La Mer Private Home being named ‘Best Luxury Single Family Home’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, reinforcing the company’s reputation for delivering some of Dubai’s most distinguished residences.

Rana Hariz, Executive Director at Palma Development, said, “These wins at the Arabian Property Awards reflect our vision to create developments that elevate lifestyles and set new standards for Dubai’s property market. From architecture and interiors to amenities and infrastructure, every element is carefully considered to enhance the daily lives of our residents. It is a privilege to see this commitment celebrated on a global stage. Adding these distinctions to the luxury awards we received earlier this year strengthens Palma’s role in shaping environments that blend sophistication with longevity.”

Palma Development’s portfolio highlights its focus on premium waterfront living in Dubai. Serenia Living, an AED 3 billion development on Palm Jumeirah, was created in collaboration with GAJ (Godwin Austen Johnson) and features high-end European-branded appliances, exceptional finishes, and resort-style facilities, making it one of the city’s most desirable addresses. Serenia District, valued at AED 5 billion and developed in partnership with Nikken Sekkei, reimagines community living in Jumeirah Islands with an exclusive four-level clubhouse, a fully equipped podium offering extensive amenities, and lush natural landscaping with lakes.

The Arabian Property Awards 2025 are judged by an independent panel of over 80 global experts and serve as a benchmark for excellence in real estate. Palma Development’s success reaffirms its leadership in shaping residential experiences of the highest calibre.

About Palma Development

Established in 2002, Palma Development is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renowned for creating premium waterfront communities that deliver long-term value. With a strong track record of on-time delivery and design excellence, Palma is committed to protecting investor wealth while contributing to Dubai’s economic and urban development. Its portfolio includes iconic projects such as Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm.