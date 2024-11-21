Egypt, Cairo: Palm Hills is proud to sign an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Cairo, Palm Hills. This distinguished residential project harmoniously integrates with the vibrant metropolitan energy of Palm Hills. Designed by OBMI International in collaboration with other local and international consultants, the property showcases architectural brilliance and offering unparalleled amenities, which will be.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Cairo, Palm Hills will feature 150 exclusive branded residences, each meticulously designed to offer an exceptional living experience amidst lush greenery, harmoniously blending nature and urban life. Residents will enjoy breathtaking views of the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Hills Golf Course. These residences are conveniently situated near The Grand Egyptian Museum and are easily accessible from Sphinx International Airport.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will provide an array of dedicated luxury facilities, including a lavish lobby, a resident lounge, a swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, ensuring both privacy and leisure. Residents will enjoy Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy Program and have the option to avail a suite of 24-hour concierge services to make daily life easier and more enjoyable.

Residents will also have direct access to The Ritz-Carlton Palm Hills hotel, which is set to become a landmark within the 6th of October City. This esteemed hotel will offer a range of exceptional amenities, including all-day dining options, two specialty restaurants, a fitness center, swimming pools, a luxurious spa, and dedicated areas for children.

Set to launch in 2025, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, will embody the brand’s commitment to delivering legendary service elevated with sophisticated style and attention to detail. Renowned globally for its luxury and sophistication, The Ritz-Carlton offers an exceptional lifestyle that seamlessly blends local culture and history with its signature elegance. This project promises to redefine luxury living in Cairo, providing residents with signature amenities guests have come to expect from The Ritz-Carlton.

Hazem Badran, PHD, Co-CEO, states, “Bringing The Ritz-Carlton Residences—a luxurious branded residence—through our esteemed collaboration with Marriott International signifies our unwavering commitment to redefining hospitality offerings in West Cairo. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen our tourism portfolio and enhance the tourism sector across Egypt, supporting the nation's goals for bolstering the hospitality industry. Palm Hills is broadening its presence in the hospitality sector by expanding its portfolio of hotels across Egypt. The company has increased its stake in Macor Hotels to 69.5%, which operates three significant properties located in 6th of October City, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Ismailia, with a total capacity of 746 rooms.

The strategic location of the branded residences, coupled with our association with The Ritz-Carlton, ensures not only an unparalleled residential experience but also the highest possible return on investment, complete with top-notch services and amenities.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, adds, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Palm Hills to bring The Ritz-Carlton Residences to Cairo. Every aspect of the residences will reflect the meticulous craftsmanship and legendary standards of The Ritz-Carlton brand, where daily life transcends the ordinary.”

The Residences will be located within the vibrant Palmet project, a comprehensive development spanning over 45 acres, featuring a robust green spine that serves as the main axis, integrating the natural landscape and promoting sustainable mobility. The public plazas and community hubs are uniquely interconnected, designed to keep everything intriguing from start to finish, offering an unparalleled living experience. Palmet will provide diverse facilities, including commercial, hospitality, retail, recreational, and wellness options.