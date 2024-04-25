The hotel group has announced its arrival in the United Arab Emirates, specifically on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, through Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development.

The project, which is attracting more than $100 million in investment, will integrate hotel and luxury branded residences.

This announcement marks the international expansion of the iconic Ibiza-born brand, with the lauching of a new collection: The Unexpected Hotels & Residences.

Dubai - Palladium Hotel Group is strengthening its international presence with its arrival in the Middle East. The project announced will be carried out in conjunction with Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development, an award-winning ultra-luxury developer based in the region.

The ambitious project, which attracts more than $100 million in investment, will consist of 442 hotel rooms and residential units. It represents the first international opening for the iconic Ibiza-born brand, which is now to be known as Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, integrating the concept of branded residences with the existing hotel proposition. The hotel and residential facility will be located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the region's premier tourist and investment destinations, and will comprise a sophisticated beach club, exquisite restaurant, and captivating infinity pool, all situated adjacent to the Wynn Resort Island and overlooking the picturesque Arabian Gulf.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group, said: "This is a triple milestone for the company, as we announce our arrival in the Middle East and the growth of an emblematic brand for Palladium Hotel Group, as well as the group's first foray into the branded residences segment. We are proud to be able to carry out this project hand in hand with two partners with whom we are aligned on the concepts of service and entertainment, and therefore we thank Almal Development and Al Marjan for their trust.”

Dmytro Starovoitov, Co-Founder, Almal Development, said: “Our new development embodies Almal’s commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and sophistication in the realm of hospitality and entertainment. As a full-service investment and development company, we are excited to bring the brand Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences to the UAE, unveiling a groundbreaking hospitality concept with unparalleled experiences.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “As the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, we are thrilled to continue shaping the future of upscale living on Al Marjan Island with the launch of this prestigious project. We are always dedicated to providing rewarding opportunities for investors and unparalleled experiences for residents and guests, further enhancing the allure of the island as a premium lifestyle destination.”

From Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels to The Unexpected Hotels & Residences

Since its launch in 2011, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels has been characterised as a pioneering luxury brand that seamlessly blends exceptional accommodation with the highest level of musical entertainment.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand's first establishment which encompasses two hotels, has been setting trends for more than a decade, with a high-quality culinary proposal and an excellent variety of VIP experiences and services, as well as a careful selection of suites with avant-garde designs and innovative facilities.

Palladium Hotel Group has announced a further step in the evolution of this beloved brand with the birth of The Unexpected Hotels & Residences. This collection, born under the umbrella of the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand, puts the focus on guests’ experience at the hotel and welcomes a new business segment, the branded residences.

The Unexpected Hotels & Residences will maintain the innovative and disruptive spirit that defines the brand and will keep the essence of the parent brand in terms of visual identity, with recognisable elements such as its typography, characteristic colour and the iconic hummingbird. The Unexpected Hotels & Residences will take its hotel and residential proposal to a new level of luxury and exclusivity, in line with an increasingly in-demand traveller profile.

The implementation of this new brand identity will be carried out gradually at the existing Ibiza property at the end of the 2024 summer season, culminating with the renovation of The Ushuaïa Tower by 2025, which will be renamed The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel.

Starting next summer season (2025), the iconic establishment located in Playa d’en Bossa (Ibiza) will continue to surprise both loyal and new visitors with its unique proposal combining accommodation, gastronomy and entertainment in its two spaces: the renovated The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, with 181 rooms and suites, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, with 234 rooms and suites.

Following that, by 2026 the brand will welcome its first international footprint with the scheduled opening of The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Residences.