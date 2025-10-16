Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Set amidst one of the UAE’s most beautiful natural reserves, Palazzo Tissoli Design by Pininfarina has been conceived as a mixed-use urban catalyst on Al Marjan Island, an AED 1.2 billion development which marks Pininfarina’s first architectural venture in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate and redefines the dialogue between Italian design heritage and Arabian Gulf living.

Positioned along Al Marjan Island’s most coveted stretch, Palazzo Tissoli draws inspiration from its extraordinary panorama, where dunes from the desert meet the mangrove wetlands on the coast, framed by the Mountains. With 13 floors above the coastline, the project offers panoramic sea views and a living experience rooted in wellbeing.

“Palazzo Tissoli arrives at a transformative moment for Al Marjan Island and for Ras Al Khaimah,” said Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan. “It embodies our ambition to shape a destination where visionary architecture meets purposeful development. By bringing this level of design excellence to our shores, we’re not only enhancing the island’s landscape but we’re accelerating RAK’s emergence as a global hub for inspired living, investment, and tourism. A project of this stature sets the tone for the future we’re creating.”

The design of Palazzo Tissoli is inspired by the region’s unique landscape. A natural mosaic of dunes, mangroves and sea waves turn into Smooth lines and soothing tones: from the grove’s greens to the dunes’ beige, it creates a seamless connection between the interior and exterior environments.

“Palazzo Tissoli marks a significant milestone in reinforcing Pininfarina’s presence in the Middle East, as our second branded real estate project in the region,” commented Giovanni De Niederhäusern, Pininfarina’s Senior Vice President of Architecture & Product Design. “Its prime location, meticulous attention to detail, and seamless integration with nature reflect our ongoing commitment to curating exceptional living experiences. This project exemplifies our dedication to serving a refined community that identifies with Pininfarina’s values and vision, and chooses to live in spaces that embody our design philosophy.”

Envisioned as a mixed-use destination, ideal for vacations and retreats, Palazzo Tissoli integrates green communal spaces, curated retail, and exclusive residences into a cohesive ecosystem. The lower levels host a rich collection of amenities — including a spa, yoga studio, children’s play area, and lagoon pools: all organized around a central courtyard lush with gardens. A running track wraps the building’s perimeter, where greenery thrives, and a small waterfall becomes a natural focal point.

The development’s amenity roster also features a 24-hour Café for impromptu gatherings, a Skyline Lounge for sundowners, Casa del Sigaro for refined evenings, and Cinema Palazzo for private screenings. Wellness finds its home in the Serenity Spa, Vitality Studio, and Yoga Studio, while families enjoy the Kids’ Splash Park and dedicated play areas, ensuring every generation finds its rhythm within the project.

“At Tissoli, we aim to develop masterpieces that celebrate life through curated experiences,” said Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli. “Palazzo Tissoli is our answer to the question: what happens when you give Italian design masters a canvas on the Arabian Gulf? The result is a development where every amenity, every blueprint design, every material tells a story. With its range of experiential amenities, global design, and aesthetics, this project is sure to attract global attention as well as investor trust.”

Throughout the building, four elevated micro-gardens punctuate each façade, bringing vegetation and daylight to every level — ensuring that every resident can access a green space with ease. The podium and ground floors invite social interaction through co-working areas, retail zones, and landscaped gardens, while the upper floors feature a selection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, including duplex corner units with sweeping views of the sea.

Studio residences start from AED 1.1 million, offering discerning homeowners a rare opportunity to experience Pininfarina-crafted luxury on the shores of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crowning the tower, a rooftop infinity pool, sky bar, and private jacuzzi gardens overlook the Arabian Gulf, creating a tranquil retreat suspended between sea and sky.

“We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project,” said Fabio Calorio, Pininfarina’s Senior Vice President of Brand. “For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance between beauty and performance — a philosophy that has shaped icons across architecture, mobility, and works of art. This unique approach has made the Pininfarina brand highly sought after by a sophisticated international clientele who values authenticity, refinement, and timeless elegance. Palazzo Tissoli represents the opportunity to bring this heritage to the vibrant emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for the very first time. Through this project, we are translating our Italian DNA into a living experience that mirrors both the natural beauty and the dynamic lifestyle of Al Marjan Island. Every detail has been conceived to offer residents not just a home, but an emotional journey into the essence of Italian design excellence.”

About Tissoli

Tissoli is a real estate and investment collective dedicated to creating world-class Developments that merge design excellence with modern living. Guided by values of authenticity, craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability, the brand collaborates with leading architects, designers, and operators to deliver timeless residences in prime destinations. Every masterpiece created by Tissoli reflects the life imagined by the brand, shaping communities that inspire and set new standards for contemporary luxury living.

About Pininfarina

Renowned for its unparalleled design heritage, Pininfarina has shaped emotions for over 95 years across automotive, architecture, product design and cultural landmarks, blending beauty with performance, art with industry, tradition with innovation, elegance with sportiness.

Pininfarina is also the Italian global leader in branded real estate, pioneering a new way of living where design becomes identity. Its brand value lies in the ability to merge aesthetic excellence with technological innovation, generating experiences that leave a lasting impact on how people live, move, and connect with the world around them.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

Media Contact: pr@pixl.ae

Press Office Pininfarina Brand, Architecture & Product Design

NIC PR | CLAUDIA CELADA

e–mail: claudia.celada@nicpr.it

NIC PR | LAURA BASSO

e–mail: laura.basso@nicpr.it

NIC PR I PAOLA NICOLAI

e-mail: paola.nicolai@nicpr.it