Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Palace Group, one of the UAE’s leading luxury real estate developers, celebrates its 25th anniversary, revealing a AED 36 billion portfolio spanning over 200 super-prime projects across the country.

Founded in 1999 by Wissam Damaa, Palace Group has played a defining role in shaping the UAE’s luxury real estate sector, delivering some of the most exclusive properties across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. With AED 20 billion in completed projects and AED 16 billion currently under development, the company continues to raise the bar for ultra-luxury living.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Over the past 25 years, Palace Group has established itself as a market leader in ultra-luxury residential developments, from bespoke waterfront mansions to high-rise landmarks. Notable projects include:

15 iconic beachfront mansions in communities like La Mer and Jumeirah Bay Island, designed to offer unparalleled privacy and exclusivity

Aya, a tranquil oasis featuring 70 luxury residences in Dubai Gardens

The Cliffs, a wellness-focused development along the Dubai Canal with panoramic skyline views.

A landmark multi-billion-dirham project launching in early 2025, set to redefine luxury living in Dubai

“Our 25th anniversary is more than a milestone it reflects our commitment to redefining luxury real estate,” said Wissam Damaa, Founder and CEO of Palace Group. “Our robust portfolio is a testament to our enduring achievements and ongoing commitment to elevating standards in luxury real estate. We take immense pride in the product quality, which is the cornerstone of our business.”

Since 2016, Palace Group has integrated renewable energy solutions, hydrogen technology, and water desalination into its developments, aligning with the UAE’s Vision 2031. With every project managed in-house from concept to completion, the company continues to push boundaries in sustainability and ultra-luxury craftsmanship.

As Palace Group embarks on its next phase, it remains committed to expanding its global footprint, delivering record-breaking developments, and redefining the future of high-end real estate in the UAE.

