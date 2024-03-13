Pakistan - Paklaunch, with a mission to advance entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan's startup ecosystem, successfully closed its seed funding round with undisclosed value.

With this funding, Paklaunch seeks to create a flourishing ecosystem for regional startups in Pakistan and the GCC. Leveraging its investment expertise and global connections, along with Disrupt.com's entrepreneurial ethos, PL is extending its influence beyond Pakistan encompassing key GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE,

Aly Fahd, Founder of Paklaunch, echoed the sentiment: "Our mission is to discover high-potential ventures beyond conventional hubs and support their growth. Uzair Gadit and Disrupt Group's distinctive expertise, combined with the experience of our other investors and partners will help turbocharge our mission. From experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses, this partnership positions us ideally to support the growth of new ventures in Pakistan and beyond.”

Uzair Gadit, Founding Partner at Disrupt.com, highlighted the collaborative spirit of this initiative:

"Paklaunch is setting the pace for advancement in Pakistan's tech scene, and Aly Fahd's leadership is nothing short of inspiring. Their commitment to supporting startups resonates deeply with our vision of empowering budding entrepreneurs. Partnering with them isn't just about collaboration; it's about fueling a movement. Together, we're shaping a brighter future for our region's tech landscape.”

Disrupt.com, a renowned venture builder, led the round, with participation from Indus Valley Capital, a prominent early-stage VC fund, an early stage company advisor and investor Yousuf Khan, angel investors affiliated with Google and Meta, and others based out of San Francisco, New York City, Toronto, Singapore, and Dubai.

The expanded partnership will build upon this success by extending its reach to the GCC and beyond, engaging with entrepreneurs and investors. By combining their expertise and passion, both entities aim to empower startups and turn innovative ideas into successful ventures.

About Paklaunch:

Paklaunch serves as a dynamic platform driving growth in the Pakistani entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. It achieves this by showcasing the accomplishments of distinguished Pakistanis and offering support to local entrepreneurs through advisory, training, and fundraising assistance. It enables discussions on global investment opportunities, including stocks, real estate, and startups, while also fostering networking and collaboration through both virtual and in-person events. It is a truly global community of entrepreneurs, distinguished professionals, and investors. Founded in April 2020, Paklaunch has rapidly grown from 07 to over 350K members and has established itself in major cities throughout the US, Canada, UK, Asia-Pacific, Pakistan, and the Middle East.

PL arranges meetups, virtual demo days, and training programs with support from their partners, including alumni associations of all major Pakistani universities, USAID, Amazon, etc. They recently conducted an accelerator program for Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs and its fourth UnConference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These initiatives have aided 93 startups in raising nearly $90 million.

About Disrupt.com:

Disrupt.com is a venture builder that partners with ambitious entrepreneurs and founders to ignite growth and innovation in their businesses. With a focus on transformative technologies and innovative business models, the Group brings in capital and counsel, but more importantly, it brings its conviction. Its unique approach includes providing strategic guidance, getting operationally involved with ambitious founders and entrepreneurs, enabling access to a rich network of industry experts, and equipping startups and businesses with the resources necessary to achieve scale and success.