DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist Pacific Prime Dubai is the proud recipient of Cigna Middle East’s Top Producer of Individual Insurance Business Award 2021. The Cigna team presented the award on February 22nd, 2022, at Pacific Prime Dubai’s office as part of the health services company’s third Middle East Brokers Awards.

Upon presenting the award, Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer of Cigna – Middle East, said, “Cigna is proud of its partnership with Pacific Prime. Their recognition as Cigna’s Individual Broker of the Year is driven by an in-depth understanding, professionalism, and unparalleled service to our clients across sectors. At Cigna, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Pacific Prime in the years to come.”

David Hayes, Regional CEO at Pacific Prime Dubai, was one of the recipients who received the award on behalf of Pacific Prime. “It’s a real honor to receive this award and to be recognized in our industry by an internationally acclaimed insurer like Cigna. This award is a testament to our professionalism and unparalleled servicing of our individual clients. We have worked with Cigna for many years now and look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving more together in the years to come.”

About Pacific Prime Dubai

Pacific Prime Dubai is one of Pacific Prime’s 12 regional offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Pacific Prime has over two decades of insurance industry experience and focuses on “simplifying insurance” for its international clients.

Along with offering tailored health insurance plans such as individual health insurance, family health insurance, and travel health insurance, Pacific Prime also offers corporate solutions including group health insurance and employee benefits. The global insurance brokerage utilizes an innovative approach to provide value-added services and client-focused insurance solutions.

To find out more about Pacific Dubai, visit: https://www.pacificprime.ae/

About Cigna Middle East

Operating for over 15 years in the region, Cigna Middle East is a leading healthcare provider that combines its global expertise with local knowledge to provide flexible insurance plans to individuals, employers, and more. To find out more about Cigna Middle East, visit: https://www.cigna-me.com/

