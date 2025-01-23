​​​​​Dubai: Global hospitality technology company OYO has reported 261% year-on-year growth in New Year's Eve bookings across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, that includes the UAE and Saudi. Dubai emerged as the most popular destination with Bur Dubai recording the highest surge in bookings, with 208% YOY growth, followed by Jumeirah. Sunday Holiday International Hotel in Dubai was the most booked hotel for the new year celebration in the whole region.

OYO's company-serviced hotels offer a diverse range of stay options in prime tourist locations across Dubai, including Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, and Bur Dubai, among others. The growing influx of Indian tourists, particularly large groups, has further fueled the surge in demand for these accommodations.

OYO has a network of 300 premium apartments in Dubai and 150 in Abu Dhabi. These fully furnished premium apartments have become increasingly popular among families and business travelers in the GCC. These apartments offer modern amenities and privacy, catering to the unique needs of long-term and short-term guests. Additionally, OYO has more than 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia in popular tourist destinations such as Riyadh, and Jeddah.

OYO’s strategic introduction of the SUNDAY brand of hotels and premium apartments in the GCC including Dubai and Riyadh has significantly contributed to the surge in demand. These properties are designed to cater to travelers seeking high-quality accommodations with a touch of luxury, meeting the expectations of the region’s discerning travelers.

Speaking on the development, Karan Ashok, Region Head, OYO UAE and Oman said “We made special arrangements at our hotels, including Christmas carol singing, a grand New Year’s Eve gala dinner, and attractive packages designed to boost occupancy during the festive season. Additionally, external factors, such as the 30th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival, played a significant role in driving increased bookings”.

OYO has strengthened its collaboration with local hotel operators and property owners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, ensuring sustainable growth and a robust inventory of high-quality accommodations.

OYO’s website and app offer accessibility to OYO’s hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of OYO app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. Guests can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO’s 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat. OYO also helps ensure great experience for guests, with automated tools such as AI chatbots to quickly resolve customer queries, loyalty programs and easy refunds when needed.

