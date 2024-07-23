Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA has achieved 100% installation of smart water meters in Dubai, meeting the growing demand for water services. By the start of June 2024, DEWA had installed over one million smart meters that comply with the highest international technical standards.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s ongoing efforts to develop its smart grid and state-of-the-art smart meter infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, manage facilities and services through smart and integrated systems using disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and achieve more savings for DEWA and its customers.

“We are committed to realising the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and enhancing leadership, sustainability, and growth based on innovation and future technological applications. This promotes Dubai’s competitiveness and consolidates its leading position as a global hub for the most prosperous digital economy. DEWA’s investment in the latest systems and innovative solutions in the water sector has contributed to reducing water losses from 7.06% at the beginning of 2018 to 4.6% at the end of 2023. This resulted in saving 12.5 billion gallons of water, equivalent to AED 451.3 million. We attach special importance to smart meters, which are the backbone of the smart grid,” said Al Tayer.

“We manage smart meter data through a secure, integrated, resilient, and fully automated infrastructure. Automating meter readings helps customers receive instant information about their consumption patterns and manage, monitor, and control their consumption proactively and digitally anytime, anywhere. This also allows customers to promptly detect and fix water leaks to reduce waste, sustain natural resources, advance net zero and sustainable development, and ensure the happiness of all stakeholders. DEWA’s Smart Meters Analysis and Diagnosis Centre monitors the smart meters remotely every 15 minutes,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s fully automated Hydro Insight system, a world first for a water utility which was developed internally using the latest technologies, allows DEWA to monitor all smart meters and detect anomalies in just one hour. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) improves meter reading and billing accuracy and reduces unaccounted for water. Smart water meter bills are issued remotely through the advanced SAP platform.