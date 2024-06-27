Offering over 60,000 top-tier Arabic content pieces from prominent sources bridges the knowledge gap, allowing users to engage deeply and effectively with the material.

Enabling youth to inspire change aligns with Crescent Enterprises’ mission of generating sustainable social impact through its purpose-driven businesses.

United Arab Emirates - Crescent Enterprises, a leading global diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has reaffirmed its dedication to empowering the next generation by enhancing their knowledge and skills for an increasingly digital world. The company announced the renewal of its partnership with Majarra, the leading digital content provider in the MENA region.

This collaboration aims to support professionals and students by providing access to the Majarra subscription which includes more than 60,000 pieces of specialised content in Arabic. Covering a broad range of subjects, including technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, business and management, science, mental health, and finance, this initiative is pivotal in transforming the useful content landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Through the Renaissance Partners programme, this alliance enables access to high-quality digital content, reducing the knowledge gap and promoting a culture of ongoing learning and innovation throughout the region. Since the inception of this collaboration, over 7,000 professionals and individuals have benefited from complimentary access to Majarra which published 5 global websites in Arabic. This initiative has equipped them with the essential knowledge and skills that companies highly value in today’s labour market.

Ola Al Haj Hussin, Corporate Citizenship Manager at Crescent Enterprises, commented: "Our commitment to this cause underscores our dedication to fostering educational excellence and professional development. We are actively engaged in empowering young minds in the MENA region, providing them with the tools to navigate and thrive in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive landscape".

We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Majarra in this initiative which serves as a gateway to knowledge and innovation. By stimulating a passion for learning and promoting a culture of lifelong education, we inspire a new generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders who will shape the region's future.

As these young professionals gain confidence and expertise, they become agents of change, driving economic, technological, and social progress in their communities. This ripple effect enhances the region's development and prosperity, aligning with Crescent Enterprises’ mission of generating sustainable social impact through its diversified, purpose-driven businesses across various sectors and industries” added Ola.

Dia Haykal, Director of Brand and Partnerships at Majarra, said: "Our enduring partnership with Crescent Enterprises stands as a pillar of our commitment to enriching lives through giving access to the best Arabic content online. The Renaissance Partners programme continues to unlock the potential of countless young professionals and entrepreneurs by providing unparalleled access to a wealth of high-quality, useful Arabic content through the Majarra App. Thanks to Crescent Enterprises' steadfast support, we are expanding the horizons of knowledge for a growing number of individuals across the MENA region, empowering them to achieve their fullest potential and make significant contributions to their communities”.

The Majarra subscription gives access to five global websites in Arabic including Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review, Popular Science, and Psychologies.

Deeb Al-Hussein, a programme beneficiary from Syria, expressed his gratitude: "I am profoundly thankful for the opportunity to benefit from the Renaissance Partners Programme. The access to such a breadth of information and resources has been invaluable.”

The application process for the 2024 programme is now open. Prospective participants are encouraged to apply through a streamlined online form, highlighting Crescent Enterprises’ effort to leverage technology for enhanced accessibility and user engagement.

This partnership emphasises Crescent Enterprises’ dedication to supporting technological advancements, economic growth, and social progress within communities. In 2021, the company joined the World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance, which aims to improve the lives of 1 billion people by 2025 through better access to healthcare, finance, and education. Through the EDISON Alliance 1 Billion Lives Challenge, Crescent Enterprises aims to impact 100,000 young people in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia by 2025, providing them with essential digital resources and skills.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a leading multinational company, growing diversified global businesses that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with business operations in 15 countries, it operates under four enterprise platforms:

CE-Operates, an operating business platform, focusing on smart infrastructure as the main driver of economic development and growth.

CE-Invests, a strategic investment platform investing in late-stage businesses and private equity funds.

CE-Ventures, a corporate venture capital platform targeting early-stage technology-enabled high-growth businesses and venture capital funds globally.

CE-Creates, an internal business incubator, building start-ups that are socially and environmentally conscious.

Crescent Enterprises operates with a value system and culture that embraces corporate governance, inclusive growth, and responsible business practices.

