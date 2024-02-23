Dubai – International Data Corporation (IDC) today hosted more than 1,000 of the region's foremost IT leaders for the second day of its 17th annual IDC Middle East CIO Summit. Taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on February 21-22, the event served as a dynamic platform for senior business executives, IT professionals, leading technology firms, and respected industry analysts to engage in collaborative discourse around the theme 'The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalization for an AI Everywhere World'.

With attendees joined by more than 60 pioneering IT vendors, service providers, and professional associations, the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 featured a diverse array of informative presentations, real-life end-user case studies, best-practice sessions, and individually themed tracks. These sessions delved into cutting-edge developments and strategies surrounding digital resiliency, digital trust, sustainability, artificial intelligence, and the rise of the intelligent enterprise.

Distinguished keynote speakers such as H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, advisor chief executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, and renowned ethical hacker Glenn Wilkinson captivated the audience with their insights. Additionally, Steven Frantzen, IDC's senior vice president and regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, provided valuable perspectives on the evolving global IT landscape.

A key highlight of the agenda was the numerous dedicated 'For the CIO, by the CIO' panel discussions, which featured exclusive insights from more than 20 regional and international industry pioneers. These discussions explored critical topics such as talent development, IT operating models, the optimization of IT performance, and best-practice strategies for vendor selection and management.

Reflecting on the significance of the event's theme, Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, remarked, "Embracing an 'AI Everywhere' mindset is no longer a choice but a necessity for organizations aiming to maintain competitive parity. Forward-thinking governments and digital-savvy entities are prioritizing AI to drive digital innovation, enhance customer experiences, and optimize operational efficiencies."

The summit reached its peak with a ceremony honoring the recipients of Foundry's CIO50 Awards 2023, recognizing the Middle East's foremost technology leaders for their innovation and resilience. These annual awards, part of Foundry's extensive program of global recognition, celebrate excellence within the enterprise landscape and honor visionary technology executives.

IDC would like to extend its gratitude to the following esteemed members of its regional CIO Advisory Council for their invaluable contribution to the success of the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 :

• H.E. Mubaraka M. Ali Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer, Emirates Health Services Establishment (UAE)

• Mohammad Alharbi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Digital & Innovation, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (KSA)

• Yazeed Al Otaibi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Planning & Digital Transformation, Ministry of Health (KSA)

• Dr. Ammar H. Al Husaini, Deputy Director General, Central Agency for Information Technology (Kuwait)

• Saud Al Dhawyani, Chief Platform Officer, Emirates NBD (UAE)

• Sean Langton, Group Chief Information Officer, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (UAE)

• Mamoun Alhomssey, Chief Technology Officer, Ajman Bank (UAE)

• Yousef A. Alsuhaibani, Chief Information Officer, Mobily (KSA)

• Bandar Alshahrani, Head of Digital & Innovation, ARDARA (KSA)

• Ahmed Al Khayyat, Chief Technology Officer, Al Baraka Islamic Bank (Bahrain)

• Jason Roos, Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KSA)

• Abdulaziz Abanmi, Chief Operating Officer, Saudi Payments (KSA)

• Sundah Alsehali, Chief Information Officer, Public Sector (KSA)

• Dr. Reem Faraj Al Shammari, Founding Partner & Board Member, Women in Cybersecurity Middle East (Kuwait)

• George Harrak, Chief Information Officer, Al Hilal Bank (UAE)

• Eng. Huda Ahmed Mohsen, Chief of IT, Ministry of Information Affairs (Bahrain)

• Sandeep Chouhan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Network International (UAE)

• Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer, ROSHN (KSA)

• Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Advisor Chief Executive, Dubai Electronic Security Centre (UAE)