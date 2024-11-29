DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Prominent figures in real estate came together last night at the annual Property Finder Awards to celebrate excellence in the industry. Some of the biggest names in real estate flocked to the iconic Armani Hotel at the Burj Khalifa to celebrate the industry’s finest, in what has become one of the most sought-after real estate awards events of the year.

More than 330 of the country’s most distinguished agents representing brokerages and real estate developers gathered to celebrate the winners of the event, originally launched by Michael Lahyani, CEO of Property Finder in 2013.

“We take great pride in shining the spotlight on industry talent every year,” explains Michael. “Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have seen the progress we’ve seen in the real estate sector over the last few years and the advancements we celebrate today wouldn't be possible. Since day one, it has been rewarding to watch such talent aspire to new heights, unlocking the full potential of a nation that truly values real estate’s role in the economy.

“Property Finder is a local brand that has grown in step with the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape. We want to continue to create an inclusive, trusted and transparent environment where we can all thrive,” he adds before concluding that: “Through this platform, we encourage a culture of excellence that not only rewards achievement but also pushes the industry to new heights of professionalism and transparency. I would like to congratulate all the winners, and send a heartfelt thank you to all our partners who work tirelessly to elevate the real estate sector.”

Inspired by its mission to change living for good, in the region the Property Finder Awards is one clear articulation of how Property Finder strives to achieve this. This year has seen the introduction of new award categories, such as the Rising Star of the Year and Developer of the Year, as well as the return of new categories from 2023 such as the Proptech Company of the Year, that serve to reinforce Property Finder’s commitment to supporting innovation and rising talent in the real estate industry. For the Developer of the year, it's the Property Finder customers who are solicited to select the winners.

After months of deliberation by a panel of judges that for the first time ever included external real estate luminaries, a total of 43 awards were given, across nine unique categories - celebrating everything from Quality Brokerage of the Year, to the Rising Star of the Year - a new award that acknowledges realtors who have hit the ground running and are recognised as future leaders in the industry.

Here’s a look at the Property Finder Awards 2024 winners:

Quality Brokerage of the Year: Top real estate agencies that best match Property Finder’s standards of quality.

DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Driven Properties, McCone Properties and Provident Real Estate.

DXB Medium Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: The Network Real Estate, KAYE & CO REAL ESTATE LLC and The Property.

DXB Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: DREAM ROYAL REAL ESTATE LLC

AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: METROPOLITAN CAPITAL REAL ESTATE, Nationwide Middle East Properties and MD Real Estate.

AUH Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Henry Wiltshire

Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Al Mahdi Real Estate, YAS Properties, Dream Catcher Real Estate Management.

House Of SuperAgents: Agencies with the best performing SuperAgents*, providing homeseekers an open, trustworthy and smooth home search journey.

DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: McCone Properties, Paragon Properties and Union Square House.

DXB Medium Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Jade & Co, HARVEY SMITH REAL ESTATE and The Network Real Estate.

DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: Blocks Real Estate

AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: METROPOLITAN CAPITAL REAL ESTATE

AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Henry Wiltshire

Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Abu Rami Real Estate

Women In Leadership In Real Estate: The top female-led real estate agencies that best match Property Finder’s standards of quality.

DXB Women in Leadership: Jade and Co

AUH Women in Leadership: MD Real Estate

Northern Emirates Women in Leadership: Paragon Properties - RAK

Rising Star of the Year: Young talent set to shape the future of real estate in the region.

DXB Rising Star of the Year: K ESTATES, GTA Properties and SISU REAL ESTATE

PropTech company of the Year: Leading proptech pioneer actively supporting transformation in the sector.

United Arab Emirates: Stake, Keyper and Holo Mortgages

Developer of the Year: Trusted developers who have delivered successfully over the past year.

United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties PJSC, Aldar Properties PJSC and Sobha Realty

SuperAgent of the Year: Current SuperAgents who achieved the highest total value of transactions through listings on Property Finder.

DXB Enterprise Top SuperAgent of the Year: Chloe Cromar fromStandpoint Real Estate, Gwen De Vos from McCone Properties and Bhagwan Laungani from Square Assets Real Estate.

Top Closer: The ones who definitely know how to seal the deal.

United Arab Emirates: Kianoush Darban from Driven Properties, Roberto Perez from Espace Real Estate, Darren Murphy from Allsopp & Allsopp

For more details about this year’s awards, visit the Property Finder Awards website here.