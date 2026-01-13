Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Outliers Venture Capital has announced the launch of the Outliers Fellowship Program 2026, its flagship talent initiative designed to identify and develop the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders, builders, and operators across Saudi and the wider region of MENA.

The 2026 edition will be delivered in exclusive partnership with the Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening the region’s venture ecosystem through the development of a long-term, execution-ready talent pipeline for high-growth technology companies.

The Fellowship builds on the momentum of last year’s inaugural cohort, which attracted hundreds of applicants from 14 countries and delivered a high-impact summer experience in Riyadh. Fellows came from leading global and regional educational institutions such as UC Berkeley, Purdue University, King’s College London, KFUPM, and many others. The cohort participated in 10 curated sessions with leading founders, operators, and investors, and a number of them secured extended or full-time opportunities.

The fellowship program is highly selective and competitive, with single-digit acceptance rates. It brings together Fellows across engineering, product, and business disciplines. Embedded within high-growth technology companies and technology investment firms, and supported by structured, in-person programming. More than 40% of Fellows secured extended or follow-on roles by the end of the program, demonstrating the uniqueness of the fellow and the Fellowship’s effectiveness in developing equipping them with the best skillset to be top performers in their careers.

Designed to meet a pressing ecosystem need, the Fellowship addresses the shortage of talented operators, limited early exposure to real company-building, and the need to retain top talent within the region. It creates a structured pathway connecting ambitious early talent with venture-backed, high-growth technology companies across the Outliers and SVC networks, embedding future operators inside high-performance and innovation-driven cultures and strengthening the talent base required for companies to scale. The partnership marks the first time a regional fund of funds has formally backed a dedicated regional talent pipeline for high-growth technology companies.

The Outliers Fellowship offers Fellows:

A summer internship with leading technology companies across the Outliers and SVC network such as Lean, Strataphy, Stream, Lendo, Penny, Soum, Ejari and Stitch among others

Tailored one-on-one mentorship sessions

Curated, high-impact weekly in-person programming designed to accelerate the Fellows’ careers and learning

A lifelong community of Fellows and like-minded ambitious builders

H.E Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member of SVC, “This partnership reflects SVC’s national role in advancing the venture capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia through a holistic approach that goes beyond investment. Building human capital, strengthening institutional capabilities, and fostering knowledge and awareness are essential to the long-term competitiveness of our ecosystem. This Fellowship represents a practical model for developing talent that can operate at global standards and support the Kingdom’s economic transformation.”

Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner at Outliers, shared, “The strength of any tech ecosystem is ultimately shaped by the people who choose to build within it. The Outliers Fellowship is designed to give emerging talent early, meaningful exposure to real operating environments and ambitious companies. Partnering with SVC allows us to build this pipeline with long-term intent and to help shape a generation of operators who will define the region’s next chapter.”

By convening top students from around the world in Riyadh each summer, the program positions the city as a central hub for company building and operator development. In doing so, it also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by cultivating talent, accelerating job creation, and fostering innovation.

Applications for the 2026 Fellowship open on January 26 and close on February 27.

For more information, visit https://fellowship.outliers.vc

About Outliers

Outliers is an operator-led investment firm backing outliers early and with quiet conviction. Rooted in MENA, we invest where the next chapters of industry are being written. We partner with founders who see what others overlook, embrace bold challenges, and shape early insight into enduring, category-defining companies.

About SVC

Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) is an investment company established in 2018 and is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund (NDF). SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for Startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO by investing $3 billion through fund investments and direct investments in startups and SMEs.