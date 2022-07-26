Osool for Smart Applications, owned by Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, revealed the implementation of a set of services through a Buraq application and service, which varied to limousine trips, the delivery of documents from the Central Finance Department and Sharjah Police Headquarter, and the delivery of parcels to dealers. The number of services and missions that were carried out during the first half of this year exceeded 13,500 trips.

Attractive special features

Affirmed Ali Al Amiri, Asset Manager at Osool for Smart Applications - Buraq, said Buraq covers the entire city of Sharjah, and comes within the company’s approach to providing the best services to the community through qualitative and innovative projects, and providing smart mobility solutions, which contributes to increasing the welfare of citizens and residents, and keeps pace with the renaissance of Civilization and technology in Sharjah.

He continued: "Buraq" has special and attractive features, which helps to enhance Osool for Smart Applications Digital Strategies and Plans, also it supports their Customer Service Department to allow the customer to book a limousine with ease, provides a service of delivery and delivery of documents between government agencies in the city of Sharjah and tracking them in the smallest details with the necessary speed and accuracy.

The first half of this year

In details, Al-Amiri explained that the services of a car with a private driver were a total of 282 trips, and with regard to the delivery of documents from the Central Finance Department, the number reached 1,057 documents, as for the documents related to Sharjah Police Headquarter, it amounted to 2,452 documents, and parcels were delivered to individual dealers, which numbered 9875 package/parcel.

In addition, the “Buraq” application is one of the smart solutions provided by Osool Smart Applications Company, owned by the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government. The application provides a set of digital services in its first phase, including the service of booking limousines (a fleet of new BMW cars) and the service of receiving and delivering documents. The application is available in the “Android” and “Apple” stores, and covers the entire city of Sharjah.

