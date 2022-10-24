The full box-set is now available on the platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated drama series, ‘House of the Dragon’, has aired its season finale today on OSN+, the region’s leading streaming service for premium entertainment. The full box set is now also available to binge on the platform.

In anticipation of the highly awaited finale, a digital activation has been released with dragons surrounding Dubai's Burj Khalifa in a dramatic showcase across the city’s skyline. Culminating a series of videos that saw the fire breathing creatures descend on the ancient Saudi Arabian landmark of AlUla, for a full content takeover in the region.

Audiences can now also enjoy the first episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ on the OSN+ YouTube channel, completely free to watch to commemorate the momentous arrival of the first season finale, and tease audiences to binge watch the entire box set, now available on the platform. Additionally, fans are happy to learn that ‘House of the Dragon’ has been renewed for a second season with filming expected to begin in 2023.

Considering the success of its predecessor, the premiere of House of the Dragon was OSN+’s biggest to date, beating the finale of Game of Thrones by more than 25%. OSN+ downloads have also increased by three times, quickly rising in the ranks of app stores in the region, highlighting an impressive debut on all fronts.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series, is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and tells the story of the House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

For a limited time only, OSN+ is offering an exclusive discount on annual subscriptions. Pay for 8 months and the rest of the year is on us! Start your free trial now.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content.

Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

