Dubai, UAE: OSN Group, the leading network for premium entertainment across the MENA region has chosen Current Global MENAT as its exclusive public relations agency.

Current Global MENAT, part of the Middle East Communications Network (MCN), will lead external communications supporting OSN Group and its divisions which include OSN+, OSNtv, Anghami and wider B2B offerings. The agency will focus on earned-first media engagement and creative campaigns to help amplify the Group’s growing portfolio of content, strategic partnerships, and new initiatives across streaming and linear platforms.

As MENA’s entertainment landscape evolves, OSN engages millions through premium international content, original productions, and regional shows. With its core platforms, including OSN+, OSN TV, and Anghami (NASDAQ: ANGH), OSN is positioned at the forefront of regional entertainment.

OSN Group was formed in 2009 by the merger of the two largest subscription TV networks in the region, namely Orbit and Showtime Arabia, and is a subsidiary of KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding). Last year OSN Group completed a landmark merger with Anghami Inc., positioning the new entity as a significant entertainment hub in the MENA region, combining premium video streaming services with an extensive music and podcast library.

Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT, added: “OSN is bringing together technology, music and video to be the Middle East's largest and most comprehensive entertainment streaming services. As a home-grown entity with an unmatched understanding of the local market the team is changing the face of the regional streaming landscape and we’re super excited to be part of that journey and to help tell that story.”