Dubai, UAE - OSN, the leading entertainment network in the Middle East is delighted to announce the expansion of its existing deal with ITV Studios, the production and distribution arm of ITV PLC – the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster. This expanded partnership will bring an extensive line-up of captivating scripted and non-scripted programming exclusively to OSN+ and OSN TV starting this month.

Under the enhanced agreement, OSN subscribers will have access to over 150 hours of exceptional content, including highly acclaimed series and award-winning productions. Audiences can look forward to enjoying all six seasons of the 9-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Schitt's Creek as well as other highly anticipated shows like Bump and The Suspect. As part of this exciting collaboration, OSN will also include the popular reality show, The Voice US, to its programming line-up.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Rolla Karam, SVP, Content Acquisition & Arabic Channels at OSN, added, "This expanded deal showcases our commitment to offering the best in entertainment to our viewers. We are excited to bring acclaimed series like Schitt's Creek and the latest season of the talent show, The Voice US, to our platform. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with ITV Studios and bringing more exceptional content to our viewers in the near future."

Further enriching its entertainment offering, OSN will feature an array of captivating shows, including Vigil Season 1, the limited series Litvinenko, a selection of delightful cooking series such as John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, Gino's Italian Express, and Tom Kerridge Barbecues, and George Clark’s Flipping Fast, among many others.

This expansion is just the beginning of a promising collaboration between OSN and ITV Studios. Looking ahead to 2024, OSN is excited to announce plans to license more incredible content from ITV Studios, promising even more engaging and diverse programming options for its viewers.

The deal was brokered on behalf of ITV Studios Global Partnerships by Robbie Burroughs, Sales Director, EMEA.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com.