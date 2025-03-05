TORINO by ORO24 brings 625 homes spread across six blocks nestled between 1,000s of trees in a gated complex including world-class amenities that make it a resort destination, while Masjid ATA UR RAHMAN stands as a state-of-the-art Mosque – reflecting the company’s community-focused approach

Dubai, UAE: ORO24, a leading force in Dubai's real estate industry, is setting new benchmarks in the development of modern, sustainable communities. With its iconic project, TORINO by ORO24 and Masjid ATA UR RAHMAN by ORO24 in Arjan, the company is making waves in the industry.

ORO24 celebrated the completion of the landmark projects through a grand event attended by top government officials along with industry experts, customers, and brokers. A massive new ball room was erected at the site specially for the celebration along with theme revolving around nature decorated with hundreds of real trees and birds.

Delivering homes that blend luxury, affordability, and sustainability in a harmonious way. The completion was marked by a celebration that raised the bar in Dubai’s real estate industry, showcasing the culmination of ORO24’s vision and commitment to quality and community living.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman of ORO24, the company is redefining how real estate is experienced in Dubai. Rahman’s passion for innovative design and customer-centric development has positioned ORO24 as one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the region. With a commitment to creating spaces that enhance lifestyles and promote community living, ORO24’s impact on the Dubai’s skyline is undeniable.

TORINO by ORO24

TORINO by ORO24 stands as a testament to the company’s ability to deliver exceptional quality and innovative design. This landmark project, originally valued at over Dh353 million, spans a built-up area of 625,718 square feet and features 625 homes across six blocks. It offers a range of spacious studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with world-class amenities designed to cater to modern living needs. It is worth noting that most reputed valuators like Knigh Frank has valued TORINO By ORO24 at AED 480 Million,

The project, now completed, is a perfect blend of sustainability and modern living. The development incorporates green spaces, over 10,000 trees, and eco-friendly features that contribute to a cleaner, greener environment. In line with the UAE's commitment to sustainability and COP28's focus on green initiatives, TORINO is a forward-thinking community that combines beauty and functionality while embracing innovative design concepts. The celebratory launch of TORINO was a spectacular affair, showcasing the lifestyle and vision behind this exceptional development.

Exceptional Amenities for an Elevated Lifestyle

The TORINO by ORO24 project is more than just a place to live – it’s a lifestyle destination. The development is packed with a range of amenities designed to enhance the daily lives of residents. From the Unwind by ORO24 party hall and The Theatre cinema to the Lazy River and Sunset Point for unforgettable views, TORINO offers a comprehensive range of activities and relaxation options.

One of the outstanding features of TORINO is its focus on creating a sense of community. Residents can relax at the Flow by ORO24 yoga deck or enjoy a barbecue at the Cookout Deck. The Wonderland play area and Trampoline ensure children have their own space to enjoy, while the Elderly Seating Area offers comfort for the older residents. Each detail has been meticulously planned to offer a balanced and harmonious lifestyle. The health club is called Sculpt By ORO24, fully equipped with top of the line machines from Technogym.

Masjid Ata Ur Rahman by ORO24: A Spiritual Sanctuary in Arjan

ORO24, with the expert leadership of Mr. Atif Rahman, introduces Masjid Ata Ur Rahman in Arjan—a unique tribute to his grandfather. This masjid combines Islamic architectural values with modern design, creating a peaceful space for worship and reflection, open to all of humanity.

The masjid, with a built-up area of 13,231.10 square feet, accommodates 466 male and 104 female worshippers, offering 34 parking spaces. It provides a serene escape from daily life, fostering spiritual growth through prayer, Quran recitation, and remembrance of Allah. Designed with sustainability and bespoke planning, Masjid Ata Ur Rahman is not just a place of worship but also a central pillar of the community—fostering unity, peace, and spiritual growth.

The opening of Masjid Ata Ur Rahman was a memorable celebration, highlighting its beauty, purpose, and the positive impact it will have on the community in Arjan and beyond.

A Visionary Leader Driving Innovation

At the core of ORO24’s success is the vision of Mr. Atif Rahman. With a deep passion for delivering unparalleled quality, Rahman has redefined real estate development in Dubai. His leadership philosophy is simple: build with purpose, deliver value, and put the customer first. Rahman recalls “The vision with which I had started ORO24 is quite diverse, and I always found it difficult to narrate in its entirety. It’s a reality now and can be experienced at both the projects.”

“We don’t just build homes, we create legacy assets,” added Rahman. “Our goal is to ensure that each ORO24 development is not just a building, but a place where people can live better, thrive, and feel truly belonged.”

The company is on track to become a global leader in real estate, with plans to expand its footprint beyond Dubai and explore new international markets.

“Success is not just about the end result, but the journey it takes to get there,” Rahman reflects.

As Dubai continues to evolve into a global hub for innovation, ORO24 is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of urban living.

About ORO24 Developments

Founded in 2021, ORO24 Developments has positioned itself as one of Dubai’s most innovative and forward-thinking real estate companies. With a portfolio that spans luxury, mid-segment, and sustainable developments, ORO24 is focused on creating living spaces that elevate lifestyles while remaining affordable.

About Mr. Atif Rahman

Mr. Atif Rahman is the Founder and Chairman of ORO24 Developments. With over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, he has established himself as a visionary leader, driving ORO24 to become a trendsetter in the Dubai real estate market.

Known for his commitment to excellence, Mr. Rahman has built a strong reputation for delivering landmark developments that seamlessly combine luxury, innovation, and sustainability. His leadership focuses on creating purpose-driven projects, ensuring each one leaves a lasting impact.

Throughout his journey, Mr. Rahman has successfully launched 32 projects, covering a built-up area of 16.5 million square feet. With 11,750 units sold and a network of over 3,500 brokers, his total sales portfolio exceeds Dh11.5 billion. His extensive experience and unwavering dedication continue to shape the real estate industry.