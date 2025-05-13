Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, is reinforcing its manufacturing capabilities with the launch of a new polyester yarn dyeing unit at Oriental Weavers International, in the 10th of Ramadan area. With total investments of EGP 50 million, this unit aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to improve production efficiency and enhance its ability to meet growing demand, as part of Oriental Weavers’ commitment to achieving sustainable growth through improved energy and resource efficiency.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery—including 4 soft winding machines, 1 dyeing machine, 1 rinsing unit, 1 drying unit, and 4 final winding machines—the unit is designed to meet approximately 25% of the company’s polyester yarn needs, with a daily production capacity of up to 4.75 tons. This expansion will enable Oriental Weavers to enhance quality control, reduce production costs, and respond more swiftly to market demands. The new unit also features high energy and water efficiency compared to traditional dyeing methods, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint across Oriental Weavers’ industrial operations.

Commenting on this strategic move, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, stated, “The launch of this new unit marks a significant milestone in our continued commitment to innovation and market demands. By localizing polyester yarn dyeing, we not only enhance our production capabilities with high-quality products but also strengthen Egypt’s manufacturing base and economy. This step ensures our leadership in the global carpet industry, offering superior polyester yarns with enhanced durability, vibrant colors, and exceptional quality”

Polyester yarn has become a preferred raw material in carpet manufacturing worldwide due to its superior characteristics—such as excellent dyeability, resilience, luster, and UV resistance. In addition to these technical advantages, the new unit will create nearly 40 new job opportunities, supporting local employment and contributing to industrial development.

With manufacturing facilities in both Egypt and the United States, Oriental Weavers continues to expand its production footprint to meet growing demand locally and internationally, reinforcing its position as a global carpet industry leader.

About Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has grown from a single loom operation to become the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Drawing from Egypt’s rich textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, Oriental Weavers is now a global leader in tufted and jet-printed carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in over 118 countries. Oriental Weavers is committed to innovative manufacturing processes, inspired by the latest trends, and providing products that are both accessible and of high quality, crafted to deliver lasting value and happiness to its customers.