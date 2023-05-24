Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Insurance PJSC (Orient), a part of Al-Futtaim Group and a prominent insurance institution in the UAE, has partnered with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, to offer insurance solutions to more than 9,500 businesses and industries located in the free zone.

Under the agreement signed between Omer Elamin, Group President, Orient Insurance PJSC (Orient), and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, Orient will provide insurance solutions to tenants and occupants of Jafza through the Dubai Trade Portal.

Addressing the gathering at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, Omer Elamin, President, Orient Group said: “We are delighted to partner with Jafza and provide their customers with a wider array of our insurance solutions. This will support businesses by offering adequate coverage and providing specific insurance policies tailored to the requirements set forth by the free zone. It will also empower the free zone customers with comprehensive coverage for employees, labour, capital investments, individuals, assets and liability exposure."

Orient Insurance, has over 40 years’ experience in the UAE, and it provides a comprehensive suite of solutions related to commercial, technical, life, and retail. Orient has the highest rating in the region, with the highest gross written premium, equity, technical and net profit in the Emirates.

DCEO Xavier Arputharaj, CMO Fadi Awni, EVP Retail Subramoni JB, EVP Gaurav Bajaj, and VP Rajaneesh Mudavath from the Orient team, along with Ebtesam Alkaabi, Head of Sales, Jafza, were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

-Ends-

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 9,500 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, Jafza generated trade worth AED 454.7 billion.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.