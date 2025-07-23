Abu Dhabi: Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries will take place on 14 and 15 September 2025 under the theme Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement.

The congress returns in a dynamic new standalone format, cementing its position as the first international platform fully dedicated to the richness and potential of Arabic creative expression. It aims to generate forward-looking perspectives that strengthen Arab participation in the creative industries while supporting sustainable development across both cultural and economic spheres.

The congress will feature a wide range of professional activities, including training sessions and workshops on artificial intelligence, digital publishing, scriptwriting, audiobook production, and game design. It will also cover sustainable business model development in the digital age.

His Excellency Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: "Arabic is not only a language of poetry and philosophy, it’s a language of innovation, invention, and imagination. The Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries aims to elevate, safeguard and advance Arabic creativity and to explore opportunities for investment using modern technologies and artificial intelligence. Our goal is to build a new narrative that drives development and fosters cross-cultural dialogue that transcends borders.”

The two-day programme will bring together leading Arab and international creatives, cultural and media policymakers innovation leaders, C-suite executives in Technology, and content creators from Abu Dhabi and beyond. Attendees will take part in a diverse agenda of specialised panel discussions, workshops and knowledge exchange opportunities that foster global partnerships and collaborative efforts to advance Arabic creative industries.

Interactive sessions will unite writers, directors, tech experts, and media professionals, while book signings and cultural activities will engage the public directly with content creators and explore the expansive horizons of Arabic creative industries.

The Congress will also feature Tracks for Professional Capacity Building, offered in collaboration with leading global and regional entities such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), TikTok, Adobe, and Sard Writers’ Room, and covering an extensive range of topics, including Digital Design, Screenwriting, Generative AI Tools for Arabic Content Creation, Ed-tech, Audiobook Market Dynamics, Digital Content Business Models, and Game Development.

The congress stands as a strategic platform to launch new initiatives, discover emerging markets, and support regional talent by connecting creatives with leading institutions, contributing to a significant repositioning of Arab creative industries on the global stage.

The 2025 edition features the Congress X Youth Programme, an interactive platform dedicated to university students. Aiming to inspire the next generation of cultural and creative leaders, this vibrant, youth-focused platform will feature capacity-building initiatives, the Congress X Youth Innovation Awards, and a dynamic showcase of emerging young talent. It represents a strategic investment in creative futures, offering young participants a rare opportunity to connect with professionals, gain exposure, and be recognised on a global stage.

The congress’s new standalone format reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategic focus on strengthening the role of the Arabic language in enriching creative industries and contributing meaningfully to global cultural dialogue. It also reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for cultural innovation and creativity.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre invites all interested participants to register for the Congress at CongressACI.com, an essential gathering that underscores the Centre’s commitment to advancing the Arabic language as a driving force in the creative industries.

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, was established by a law issued by the President of the United Arab Emirates, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to promote the Arabic language, set general strategies for its scientific, educational, cultural and creative development, and enhance cultural communication and Arabic language proficiency at the local and international levels. It also aims to support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, and audiovisual content creation. It plays a key role in organising book fairs and supporting the publishing industry in the region. To achieve this, the Centre relies on dedicated programmes, the expertise of its teams, and partnerships with prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions around the world.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuelling economic progress and helping achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to unify the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential. It helps coordinate efforts and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries in the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. The Department works to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a hub of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its rich traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.