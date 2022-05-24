Dubai, UAE - With a mission to innovate and convert hospitality businesses into Smart Restaurants in just under 5 minutes, Orderific introduces a comprehensive technology for contactless ordering system that is set to change the future of in-house dining in Dubai.

Using a Smart QR code, customers can browse the menu, place the order and seamlessly pay for their meals - all with zero contact service. With the addition of some advanced features, customers can also track the status of their meals in the kitchen, call a waiter in just a click, split the bill and pay using cryptocurrency.

“Through this technology, we aim to address some major pain points from both restaurant owners and customers.” says Manoj Kumar, founder of Orderific. “From cutting down wait times and speeding up table turnover rates, restaurant owners are able to streamline their systems while increasing revenues and growing patronage among its consumers,” he added.

Contactless ordering can be done using 3 simple steps:

Browse The Menu

With a sophisticated "point and click" QR code, customers can directly access a bespoke visual menu, giving them the power to browse the restaurant’s best selections without disrupting service flow.

Place Your Order

With a fully streamlined ordering experience, customers can place and customize their orders, earn special offers and pay their bill all in just a few seconds. Not just that - by using this automation, customers can now place their orders even before arriving at the restaurant.

Bon Appetit

As soon as the order is placed, the restaurant is immediately notified - allowing them to prepare the meals seamlessly and deliver the orders in no time. With improved ordering and delivery efficiency, customers are guaranteed to experience the future of in-house dining.

Manoj Kumar further commented: “We are on a mission to give small and medium sized restaurants the chance to compete on an expansive digital scale, making contactless smart ordering systems a great business asset.”

-Ends-

ABOUT ORDERIFIC

Orderific is a menu QR code that not only pulls up a contactless menu for your customers but allows them to place their own orders and pay for their meal, cutting down on wait times and front of house staffing needs all while speeding up table turnover rate. Allowing you to save money on labor while increasing your revenue, and customer satisfaction ratings. All of which leads to a business with less drama, overhead, and more money in your pocket.